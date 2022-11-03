DEIJIDESIGN.com Lands Former "Shark" Kevin Harrington As Strategic Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEIJIDESIGN confirmed on October 31st that Kevin Harrington from "Shark Discoveries" is now officially a strategic partner of DEIJIDESIGN.com . "DEIJIDESIGN.com is perfectly positioned for significant upside growth with the addition of Harrington's business acumen, clout, and expertise," states a DEIJIDESIGN spokesperson. Coming in as a massive catch, Harrington's most significant value is his immense branding footprint through his Brand Response TV (BRTV) media companies.

The Original Elizabeth I signature tote bag. (PRNewswire)

"Shark Discoveries" and DEIJIDESIGN are joining forces and amongst other endeavors are preparing a nationally televised strategic brand campaign on over 100 significant media platforms including major cable networks and streaming services such as Hulu, Roku, ESPN+, Youtube TV plus many more. Included within this campaign is a personal endorsement from Harrington regarding the significance of DEIJIDESIGN as a luxury and elegant fashion brand. This is significantly impactful, especially in light of the timing of this strategic partnership. The branding campaign is set to air as the holiday season approaches.

The brand's event as part of Flying Solo's "Ones to Watch'' show during New York Fashion Week in September '22 attracted a flood of positive press attention. As a result, Harrington's company contacted DEIJIDESIGN.

"DEIJIDESIGN is an innovative fashion brand with great leadership," states Lisa Vrancken, Executive Vice President at "Shark Discoveries." "We love DEIJIDESIGN, and the freshness they're bringing to the market," she further expresses.

The brand, a luxurious and elegant fashion line, is led by legendary designer, Mark Schwartz, who has designed and created by personal request for many well-known celebrities and "Stars" including JLo, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Madonna, Sharon Stone, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone just to name a few. He has also collaborated and directly designed for top fashion houses such as Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Charles Jourdan Hermes, and Chanel in addition to many more. As icing on the cake, Schwartz is also the prodigy of late and great cultural icons Roger Vivier, the "father of the stiletto heel," and the esteemed artist Andy Warhol. Both Vivier and Warhol not only mentored Schwartz, they became close friends throughout their lives.

"I love DEIJIDESIGN," states Harrington. The value of this strategic partnership is substantial. The endorsement combined with the nationwide media coverage along with Harrington's expertise positions the company to scale immediately.

"We are very pleased with these exciting developments," states Riva Wilkins, President of DEIJIDESIGN. "Harrington partners with companies that are leading edge and have market presence," adds a spokesperson for DEIJIDESIGN.

Focusing on the natural beauty of the world, DEIJIDESIGN highlights the human form as a canvas where their collections are the pop of wardrobe color. Varying from beautiful signature bags such as the Elizabeth I, Cleopatra, Mona Lisa, and Octavia to strikingly unique and extremely comfortable DEIJIDESIGN sneaker staples such as the Black Rose and the White Rose, the brand's fine quality is curated to withstand life's wear and tear.

DEIJIDESIGN is crafted at the same Italian facilities that make other well-known luxury brands. Schwartz works hand-in-hand everyday with the Italian factories. He spends most of his time designing and collaborating with them.

"I'm very excited about working with 'Shark Discoveries'. This validates all of the work that has gone into the creation of DEIJIDESIGN," expresses Schwartz.

Harrington's BRTV media campaign featuring DEIJIDESIGN is to be aired nationwide throughout the holiday season. In addition to being available on their website, DEIJIDESIGN.com, the fashion line is also available at Flying Solo's Flagship store in SOHO, NYC at 420 W. BDWY and on their website .

Photo Credit: Brain Health Sciences (PRNewswire)

The black Octavia purse. Also available in brown. Also pictured the black Alexandra belt. Model: Rashida AboufarisPhoto Credit: Toni Pierdome (PRNewswire)

The Black Rose sneakers. (PRNewswire)

The White Rose sneakers. (PRNewswire)

Original Cleopatra signature tote bag. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEIJIDESIGN.com