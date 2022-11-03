Commvault Celebrates Global Customer Innovation

Commvault announces winners of inaugural Customer Innovation Awards: Penn State Health, RWTH Aachen University, Tata Consultancy Services

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, celebrated the winners of its inaugural Commvault Customer Innovation Awards during the company's flagship global event – Connections: 'Innovate with Confidence.'

"Whatever challenge arises, IT professionals are ready to innovate and keep pace as their business pursues new opportunities," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault's President and CEO. "They have never been more critical than they are today, which is why I'm pleased to recognize our inaugural Customer Innovation Award winners, who deliver value for their organizations every single day."

In recognition of this and the incredible learnings Commvault has taken from these organizations, the winners were selected for their outstanding innovation in the implementation of Commvault data solutions across three categories:

Digital Transformation – Penn State Health

Automation of Data – RWTH Aachen University

Governance & Compliance – Tata Consultancy Services

Outside of the awards, Commvault also welcomed leaders from American Pacific Mortgage, Oral Roberts University, CHS Inc. and Swinerton Inc. who participated in panel sessions and shared perspectives at the show.

Michele Buschman, Chief Information Officer at American Pacific Mortgage, discussed the critical value of Metallic within Commvault's Intelligent Data Services provision, across all infrastructure within her organization, stating:

"At American Pacific Mortgage, our mission is to deliver the dream of home ownership. Since our industry is so cyclical, we need technology that gives us confidence that our vast stores of data are safe and easily accessible. We migrated to Metallic so our data management can move as fast as our business. We went from taking two days to restore data files to less than five minutes. Metallic has met the moment allowing us to make critical decisions to help our homeowners achieve their goals."

Innovation Awards Winners Celebrated:

Penn State Health is a 17,500-employee hospital network utilizing Commvault not only to ensure life-saving operations continue, but also to maintain compliance, records management, patient confidentiality and data privacy that support the healthcare provider's business operations.

"The whole team was incredible over the entire course of the project. Solution, technology and professional support during implementation really made this the fantastic success it was," said Cory Heikel – SE Lead, Penn State Health.

RWTH Aachen University IT center manages all IT operations for the university and a wider group of Commvault user academic institutions across the local area in Germany. With significant investments being made in cutting-edge technology for the benefit of the students and researchers, this increases the necessity to ensure robust data protection and recovery for critical research projects.

"With Commvault, we found a product that matches all of our requirements, and we found a company that understands the specific needs of our environment and how to fulfill these," said Thomas Eifert, CTO, RWTH Aachen University.

With operations in 55 countries and more than 50 subsidiaries around the world, Tata Consultancy Services is critically involved in the IT and business transformation of its customers. Legislation around the management and usage of personal data is constantly evolving and becoming more critical than ever. Innovation is intrinsic to Tata to ensure the delivery of strategic business continuance for its customers.

"Commvault's deep and broad offerings truly enable us to help our global customers in their digital transformation, from massive and seamless migration of legacy data centers to the modern multi-cloud environment, to critical daily end-user points protections and mail archival operations," said Deepak Pawar, Head – Data Center and Cloud Platform Services, Infrastructure Services, Internal IT, Tata Consultancy Services.

These three winners were selected after reviewing nominations of our customers from across the world. We'd like to congratulate our other six finalists – each representing a different country – who have all embraced cutting-edge approaches to cloud data management to modernize their businesses with Commvault.

