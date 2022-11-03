ByHeart Announces Second Annual Feed Fest Summit Hosted by Andy Cohen with Keynote Speaker Chrissy Teigen

On November 11th ByHeart Founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt will be joined by Andy Cohen, Chrissy Teigen, and an extensive lineup of parents and experts to discuss the real-life, in-the-trenches experiences of early parenthood and feeding, providing practical advice to help parents feel empowered

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ByHeart , the baby formula disruptor dedicated to transforming infant nutrition, will hold its second annual Feed Fest Summit, hosted virtually by Andy Cohen, on November 11th. The event will kick off with an intimate dinner in Los Angeles on November 9th where Chrissy Teigen will join ByHeart's Co-Founders Mia Funt and Ron Belldegrun to discuss the "Chaos of Parenthood." Feed Fest provides parents with access to virtual panels and master classes with featured speakers Whitney Port, Rocky Barnes, and June Diane Raphael, and experts Dr. Harvey Karp, Dr. Corey Hébert, Dr. Teresa Purzner, and Kelly LeVeque that will support them in navigating the challenges of early parenthood.

ByHeart Logo (PRNewsfoto/ByHeart) (PRNewswire)

"We think that helping parents feel amazing about feeding STARTS by giving them an infant formula that they feel proud to feed their babies – but we don't stop there," says ByHeart's Mia Funt. "All parents need access to support, information, and resources to help them make the best decisions for their families, which is why we created Feed Fest – to create a space for all of the taboo, funny, uncomfortable, anxiety-ridden, and amazing parts of early parenthood."

At its core, ByHeart works to empower all parents by providing a no-compromise infant formula based on the latest nutrition science and the cleanest ingredients, combined with support and resources to make them feel confident in their feeding decisions. Feed Fest is ByHeart's latest effort to provide families of all backgrounds with complimentary access to leading nutrition science experts, award-winning pediatric nutritionists, and trusted parent influencers.

"Parenting is amazing, but it can also be messy, stressful, and chaotic. ByHeart is dedicated to helping all parents feel fantastic about their feeding choices, and I'm excited to join Ron and Mia in a candid conversation about the highs and lows of early parenting. The more we talk about the chaos of parenthood, the less chaotic it feels," says Chrissy Teigen. "ByHeart has done an incredible job bringing educational resources and real and intimate conversations about feeding together to help families feel empowered to make the best decisions for their babies - and for themselves."

Highlights include:

"The Chaos of Parenthood" with Chrissy Teigen

"Dumb Questions" with Whitney Port , June Diane Raphael , and Jarius Joseph

"Real Talk: A Jeopardy Style Game" with Jerry O'Connell

"The Sh*t That Saved Me" with Rocky Barnes , Claire Mazur , Sam Gudstadt, and Greg Davidson

"The Future of Formula" with Dr. Corey Hébert, Assistant Professor at Louisiana State and Tulane and Chief Medical Officer at Dillard University , and Jackie Bowen , Executive Director of the Clean Label Project

"Expanding the Menu" with Kelly LeVeque , Dr. Teresa Purzner , Rachel Mansfield , and Dr. Kevin White

"All parents deserve safe spaces to talk about feeding," says Andy Cohen. "I'm thrilled to be participating in ByHeart's Feed Fest, and I'm excited to listen and learn from experts and other parents alongside all of the families who will be joining us!"

Tickets for the virtual event on November 11th can be reserved now at https://feedfest.byheart.com

About ByHeart

Founded in 2016, based in New York City with manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, ByHeart is a fully integrated baby nutrition company dedicated to empowering parents with feeding choices that build a healthier foundation for their babies' lives to follow. For more information on ByHeart, visit https://byheart.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ByHeart