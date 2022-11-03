Air Products' Vice President and Corporate Treasurer Sidd Manjeshwar Appointed to Also Lead Investor Relations

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Sidd Manjeshwar, vice president and corporate treasurer, has been appointed to also lead Investor Relations for the Company.

Sidd will continue to have responsibility for Treasury at Air Products, overseeing capital, liquidity and cash management; corporate finance; financial risk management; treasury planning and analysis; economic forecasting; and pension asset management activities. In his expanded role, Sidd will work closely with Simon Moore―who plans to retire at the end of March 2023 following a distinguished 33-year career with the Company―to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of Investor Relations responsibilities.

"Sidd brings a breadth of knowledge and expertise across finance disciplines, and since joining Air Products in April 2021 as corporate treasurer, he has played a key role in supporting our financial policies and strategies," said Melissa Schaeffer, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Air Products. "As Sidd moves forward to also lead our Investor Relations function, he will be an excellent resource for the investment community as we continue to communicate and execute our core industrial gas and hydrogen megaproject growth strategy."

Prior to joining Air Products, Sidd served as chief financial officer for FirstLight Power, Inc., with responsibility for strategic and financial functions, including Accounting, Corporate Reporting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Internal Audit, Insurance, Investor Relations, Information Technology, Lender and Rating Agency relationships, Procurement, Project Finance and Capital Markets, Risk, Treasury, Tax, and Strategic Development.

Prior to that, he was vice president, Corporate Finance & M&A and Treasurer at Dynegy Inc., as director in the Global Natural Resources group at Deutsche Bank, and as vice president in the Global Power groups at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers in their investment banking divisions.

Sidd holds a B.E. degree in Electronics from the University of Mumbai, an M.S. in Computer Science from James Madison University, and an MBA from The McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what is possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

