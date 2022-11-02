Saucey Launches Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey

App will bring easy alcohol delivery to 3,000,000+ households in New Jersey metropolitan areas

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced recently the launch of its service into New Jersey. The expansion brings the alcohol delivery app to over 28 zip codes, including cities like Newark, Hoboken, and Fairfield. This new service area will extend their already existing zoning in New York City, and the company plans to continue growing their service capabilities throughout New Jersey and Rochester.

Saucey's New Jersey map & quick facts on recent expansion. (PRNewswire)

Residents of the New Jersey area are now invited to browse Saucey's menu for a wide-range of liquor and convenience store items to be delivered within a chosen scheduled timeframe. Selections include ice-cold beer, spirits, packs of cigarettes, vapes, and snacks & mixers like chips, ice cream, and margarita mix.

"We're thrilled to expand into New Jersey," said Saucey's VP of Operations, Chris Shon. "It's an important market and carries a uniqueness from New York where a wider variety of categories can be offered, like beer. We're looking forward to bringing these new opportunities to adults in New Jersey, so they too can experience top-notch on-demand delivery with Saucey."

Over the last two years, Saucey has expanded its national footprint and moved into a variety of different-sized markets. Today, it operates in over 1,000 cities and 19 states including areas like Miami, Florida and Arlington, Virginia.

Going forward, the company is focused on maintaining its one-of-a-kind customer experience while expanding its service into various cities of Colorado, Missouri, and expanding further into Texas.

To try out Saucey delivery in New Jersey, shop now at https://saucey.com/alcohol-delivery-new-jersey .

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform. Shop now at https://saucey.com

