MOVE OVER TURKEY - CAMPBELL'S® CELEBRATES SIDES SEASON!

The iconic brand unveils new 'State of the Sides' report and limited-edition Holiday Sides Plate to celebrate the best part of the holiday meal and fundraise for Feeding America

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell's® is settling the age-old holiday debate: turkey or sides? This year, the brand releases its inaugural Campbell's State of the Sides report, a food-focused trend report that dives into common holiday food debates, top side dishes and must-try recipes, as well as a limited-edition Holiday Sides Plate for sale to benefit Feeding America.

The holiday report comes at an opportune time as the majority of holiday hosts will plan their menu approximately one month to a few weeks out from the holiday. Through a consumer survey and primary research, Campbell's confirmed 66 percent of respondents prefer sides to their holiday entrée, along with other notable stats such as:

The top five most popular holiday side dishes: mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing and mac and cheese.

Americans will not cut back when it comes to sides dishes on their holiday table. 90 percent of consumers plan to serve the same number or more sides this season.

Traditions can be tweaked: 54 percent of consumers plan to try new recipes this season.

Thanksgiving Dinner or Thanksgiving Lunch? The most common time to eat your holiday meal is between 12 – 3 p.m.

Half of the United States would be content with only sides on their holiday plate, and 73 percent of respondents complained about running out of space on their plate for all their sides.

In celebration of the sides being the most loved on the holiday table, the brand is also introducing the Campbell's Holiday Sides Plate to give consumers exactly what they need—more room for their sides. The limited-edition, collector-worthy, sides-only plate was designed intentionally to be the ultimate dinnerware for side dishes. Pulling inspiration from the Campbell's medallion, a signature element on the red and white label that nods to the brand's renowned quality, the plate further leans into data from the State of the Sides report to incorporate special features, including:

Five compartments to hold the average number of sides found on a holiday plate including two larger sections to add an extra scoop of your favorite sides!

Monochromatic coloring and high-grade silicone material to reflect today's casual tables, with many younger holiday hosts opting for everyday dishware and disposable plates.

Microwave safe to allow the 98 percent of consumers who plan to eat sides as leftovers the next day to reheat and enjoy.

The Campbell's Holiday Sides Plate will be sold for $15.00 on SidesSeason.com with all proceeds going to the brand's long-standing charitable partner, Feeding America, which supports more than 34 million food insecure households in the United States.

"The results are in, and Americans love the sides," said Gary Mazur, Vice President of Marketing, Soup & Broth, Campbell Soup Company. "Campbell's has proudly shared its Green Bean Casserole each holiday season, but we're excited to celebrate even more joy this season by introducing new side dishes recipes, from mashed potatoes to mac and cheese. Our new Holiday Sides Plate embodies the brand's joy for the season, while more importantly, giving back to help feed communities in need."

Beyond the State of the Sides Report and Holiday Sides Plate, Campbell's will be sharing sides season content on social and digital channels all season long. Follow along at @Campbells on TikTok and Instagram and share your favorite side dishes using #SidesSeason to have the chance to be featured on the brand's social channels. Visit SidesSeason.com to explore new recipes, like Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes and Jacked Up Mac & Cheese, as well as to view the full report and purchase the Holiday Sides Plate. High-res assets are also included here.

Cambells SOTS Flipbook

