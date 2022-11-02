InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Elevating Items Stored on Grass (JMT-165)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to elevate items on grass to prevent water or soil-based damage while also protecting the grass," said an inventor, from Cassopolis, Mich., "so I invented the SHORE STATION AERATOR PLATE / STORAGE. My design would allow rainwater and sun to reach the lawn and it would prevent water from sitting idle and causing damage to the stored items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective device for elevating items stored on grass. In doing so, it helps to protect stored items against water damage or ground rot. It also prevents the underlying lawn areas from being killed due to lack of water and sunlight. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, lake homeowners, businesses, etc.

