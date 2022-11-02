Auto Parts Less Group, Inc. Announces It Has Officially Launched the Auto Parts Industry's First Pure Play, Multi-Seller Automotive Parts Marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB:FLES) ("Company", "FLES"), announced today that it has officially launched what is believed to be the industry's first pure-play automotive parts-only marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com , with approximately 2 million parts listed from over 25 parts sellers. This immediately places AutoParts4Less.com in the world's top percentiles of eCommerce automotive parts websites. With recent integrations with eCommerce solutions platforms ChannelAdvisor, Adobe Commerce, and SureDone, the Company expects to have well over 5 million parts from over 100 sellers within the next three to six months, including parts for boats, motorcycles, powersports, and RVs.

"The launch of Autoparts4less.com is a transformative event for our company, shareholders and, we believe, the approximate $439 billion U.S. auto parts industry as well," said Tim Armes, Chairman and President of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. "We are basically moving from a single eCommerce website that specialized in aftermarket truck and jeep accessories with an average of 40,000 to 60,000 available parts to the ability to unify the large and highly fragmented online automotive parts industry onto a single convenient and easy-to-use multi-seller automotive parts marketplace platform."

Online sales of new auto parts & accessories are expected to grow from approximately $38 billion in 2022 to $67 billion in 2030. There is no upfront fee charged to parts sellers to list their parts on the Autoparts4less.com marketplace, only a standard marketplace transaction fee collected at the sale of a product that is standard within the industry.

"We are extremely excited to officially open our marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, to buyers and leading parts sellers across the country. While the development and launch have taken two years to complete, this is just the beginning," says Chris Davenport, Founder and President of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. "We expect to start soon rolling out numerous applications, including the ability for buyers to purchase a part in their local area and schedule a time to pick it up as well as the ability for repair shops to buy parts wholesale and tax-free."

About Auto Parts 4LessGroup, Inc.

Auto Parts 4LessGroup, Inc. (the "Company") entered the online auto parts business in 2015 selling lift kits and other aftermarket accessories for Jeeps, Trucks, and SUV's on eBay and Amazon. In 2019 www.liftkits.com was launched and continues selling aftermarket parts today. At the beginning of 2020 the company began the development of AutoParts4less.com as a pure-play multi-seller enterprise-level marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts including cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform.

To learn more about Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., please visit AutoParts4LessGroup.com

