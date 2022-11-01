LIMITED EDITION MY/MOCHI COOL PEPPERMINT ICE CREAM SNACK RETURNS TO PUT A COOL TWIST ON HOLIDAY SNACKING SEASON

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mochi, the creator of the modern frozen snack category, announced today the return of their fan-favorite, limited-edition holiday flavor, Cool Peppermint. This chilled-out festive flavor comes just in time as people everywhere hunker down for the holiday snacking season.

The Yummiest and Mmm Mmmm Merriest taste of the 2022 holiday season features a scoop of premium, melty pepperminty ice cream, sprinkled with crunchy, minty bits, all wrapped in pillowy sweet mochi dough. The creamy breeziness of Cool Peppermint My/Mochi will melt mouths' minds and leave holiday mochi lovers merrily singing "Ice-screaming for Moooore!!"

"Cool Peppermint My/Mochi captures the magic of the winter holidays to create the perfect pepperminty, pillowy ice cream snacks this holiday season." said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and CMO of My/Mochi. "My/Mochi is here to bring the cool weather feelies and pillowy snuggliness of being home for the holidays right into your mouth!"

My/Mochi Ice Cream is made with a scoop of premium ice cream and wrapped in pillowy sweet rice mochi dough, creating a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience. Each bite-sized snack contains about 100 calories, is gluten-free and available in a variety of flavor and textural sensations – including vegan-friendly options to please every snacker.

To make sure to have the kissable taste of Cool Peppermint My/Mochi in your mouth when you're under the mistletoe, please visit https://www.mymochi.com/ for more information and to locate a store near you.

About My/Mochi

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST-free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

