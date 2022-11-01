Healing Through the Arts During World AIDS Day

Care Resource Hosts Rooftop Tribute in Midtown Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. is hosting a tribute to World AIDS Day with the theme "Healing Through the Arts," on the rooftop of their Midtown Miami health center located on 3510 Biscayne Boulevard on December 1, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

The night includes dance performances by the United Ballroom Houses of South Florida, an array of donated and radiant art pieces, poetry readings, a candlelight vigil, and more.

This event incorporates the four pillars to ending the HIV epidemic, which include: diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and response. Additionally, this is an opportunity to recognize, honor and celebrate the medical advancements made during the past 30 years.

According to Steven Santiago, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Care Resource, "World AIDS Day reminds us that HIV has not gone away. The event's four pillars of diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and response are crucial to increasing awareness, fighting prejudice, and improving education. Diagnosis is a reminder that there are still people living with HIV who are not aware. Prevention is a reminder about the need to further increase methods to reduce the rate of infection. Treatment is a reminder that hope is available for people who do not know their status. The pillar of Response is critical as it is a reminder to the community that new outbreaks are happening all the time. "

Observed worldwide on December 1, World AIDS Day is the moment of the year when millions of people come together across the world to commemorate those who have been lost to HIV, applaud the progress made in responding to the crises, and recommit to ending the epidemic.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to address the full health care needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations.

