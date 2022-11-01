BioSteel Doubles Down on Hydrating the Next Generation, Signs Four Elite Women's Hockey Players

Laila Edwards, Sarah Fillier, Calla Frank, Jade Iginla join #TeamBioSteel, expanding the brand's roster of elite athletes prioritizing Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced an expansion of its dedication to hydrating the next generation, signing Laila Edwards, Sarah Fillier, Calla Frank, and Jade Iginla, four elite hockey players who play on their respective national teams and represent the next generation of athletes supporting their fitness on and off the ice with Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™

The four new #TeamBioSteel athletes intend to promote the brand at events and on social media, where they will show how they incorporate BioSteel sports drinks into their daily hydration routines. As the popularity of women's sports surges across the globe, the new signings will position the brand as the hydration drink of choice to women's hockey's growing audience, and BioSteel will reach new fans who represent the next generation as the brand continues to grow in North America and around the globe.

The athletes join #TeamBioSteel as the brand's inaugural season as Official Hydration Partner of the National Hockey League® gets underway. As a part of their first pieces of content with the brand, both Iginla and Frank star in the Canadian and U.S. versions, respectively, of a new BioSteel commercial that will run during NHL games this season and celebrates how BioSteel hydrates the next generation through hockey.

"We're thrilled to welcome Laila, Sarah, Calla and Jade to our team of elite athletes," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder of BioSteel and NHL veteran. "These athletes represent the next generation, and we look forward to supporting them on and off the ice with our lineup of zero sugar hydration products as they take their games to the next level and inspire their communities."

"As I continue through my first year in the college ranks, I know how important it is to stay hydrated both on and off the ice," said Edwards, freshman forward and international MVP. "BioSteel is a brand that understands athletes, and I'm proud to share their hydration products with my community."

"I'm excited to officially be a part of the BioSteel team," said Fillier, member of Team Canada and gold medalist. "Being focused on what I put into my body is critical for success on the ice, and I look forward to supporting my game with the brand's hydration products."

"Working with BioSteel is a no-brainer for me because I know how important a hydration routine is to being at the top of my game," said Frank, a senior goaltender who was named Goaltender of the Month in 2021. "I had a blast shooting the BioSteel commercial earlier this summer, and I look forward to continuing to represent the brand."

"Staying hydrated keeps me healthy and performing at my best, and BioSteel products are an essential part of my routine," said Iginla, freshman forward and international gold medalist. "As I work on bringing my game to the next level, I'm excited to have the support of the brand's zero sugar sports drinks."

Founded in 2009 by Cammalleri and business partner John Celenza, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients to support the delivery of essential nutrients to aid physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration™. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

