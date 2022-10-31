Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store Reveals New Wellness Product Offerings

Items now available nationwide include Energy Water Enhancer and TRIM Gummies

PALMETTO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store, the largest hemp retailer in America, today announced the launch of two new products: Energy Water Enhancer and TRIM Gummies. Available exclusively at Your CBD Store retail locations, these new offerings expand existing Sunmed lines. Born out of a consumer-centric approach using industry data and insights, these new products were developed to encompass a wide range of vehicles for CBD to provide benefits for every individual, no matter where they are in their wellness journey.

New Energy Water Enhancer by Sunmed | Your CBD Store (PRNewswire)

"Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store is committed to bringing new and innovative products to our customers," Marcus Quinn said.

"Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store is committed to consistently bring new and innovative products to our customers, backed by extensive third-party market research," Marcus Quinn, CEO and co-founder of Sunmed | Your CBD Store, said. "The variety of our product range is crucial as we serve those who are accustomed to a CBD wellness routine, as well as new users who are looking for more information on incorporating the benefits of CBD into their lives for the very first time."

Sunmed Energy joins the popular water-soluble, water enhancer product line to make it easier to enjoy the benefits of CBD on-the-go, with 10mg of total cannabinoids per serving. Perfect to kick-start the workday or power through the mid-day slump, Sunmed Energy features a power blend with caffeine, taurine and guarana extract, as well as Vitamin C, B6 and B12 for added wellness support. Other water enhancer products include Sunmed Wellness with Vitamin C, B6, and B12, and Sunmed Hydrate for active lifestyles, packed with added Vitamin B6 and B12 and electrolytes including Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, Chloride and Magnesium.

Featuring full spectrum hemp, the new TRIM Gummies are an excellent addition to a diet and exercise regime featuring NITRO-V™ extract, turmeric and apple cider vinegar to support weight loss. The remaining TRIM line includes soft gels and a tincture, all of which feature THC-V and CBD-V, both compounds found in hemp known to naturally suppress appetites. TRIM by Sunmed is scientifically backed by clinical trials with proven results.

"As a disruptor in the CBD industry, it is always so exciting when we unveil new products," Dr. Anthony Ferrari, Ph.D., chief science officer of Sunmed | Your CBD Store, said. "We are committed to leaning heavily on data and insights which allows us to continue introducing new products that make a difference in the lives of our customers. We're always pushing ourselves to deliver a wide variety of products that truly offer something for everyone at every stage of their wellness journeys."

For more information about Sunmed™| Your CBD Store, visit www.GetSUNMED.com. For information about franchising opportunities, visit www.GetSUNMED.com/franchise. Your CBD Store is the largest hemp retailer in America and the exclusive home of Sunmed™ products.

About Sunmed™| Your CBD Store

Sunmed™| Your CBD Store is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp derived Sunmed™ products. With 450+ Your CBD Store locations across 40 states, the brand provides the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. Sunmed | Your CBD Store is the official CBD product and recovery sponsor for the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) and the APP Tour. Parent company SunFlora Inc. produces quality products for health and wellness, skincare and pets.

Media Contact:

Cathy Angel/Mandy Holm

954-716-7614 | YourCBDStorePR@HemsworthCommunications.com

New TRIM Gummies by Sunmed | Your CBD Store (PRNewswire)

Sunmed | Your CBD Store Logo (PRNewsfoto/Your CBD Store) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Your CBD Store