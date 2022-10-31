Staffbase Releases Internal Communications Salary Report

2022 annual report reveals global salary insights, including IC experience pays

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading provider of employee communications management platforms, in partnership with Brilliant Ink , released its second annual Internal Communications Salary Report revealing how much money internal communications professionals earn—and how experience, location, industry, and other demographics impact earnings.

Internal comms salary report reveals how experience, location, industry, and other demographics impact earnings.

"We've collected salary data from over 1,000 internal communications professionals from around the world, and now we're excited to share the results," said Kyla Sims, Staffbase's Principal Audience Engagement Manager, Brand and Audience. "The work behind this report is dedicated to all the internal communications professionals who are shaping the future of work and showing us all the power of communication. These are the people that inspire us at Staffbase every day."

Jackie Berg, Head of Research and Business Development at Brilliant Ink, said, "We are on a mission with Staffbase to show annual working trends and salary insights for professionals working in internal communications. It's time for salary visibility in this industry and this report will help professionals see if their pay falls within industry standards for their region."

About the Report

Between July and August 2022, more than 1,000 communicators participated in the study with nearly 900 being full-time, in-house IC professionals, predominantly from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

The purpose of the report is to determine:

How much comms pros with similar backgrounds and experience are paid

Better understand who the IC pros are and identify their value for companies

What attributes and designations can help negotiate a higher salary

How team sizes and structures vary across the industry

Key Data Insights

Experience pays - IC pros with at least eight to 10 years of dedicated IC experience tend to have salaries that are 22% higher (around $20,000 USD more) than peers with the same level of professional experience but less IC experience.

One out of every four communicators are on a team of one

Six out of 10 IC pros are "Fairly Satisfied" with their overall compensation

When it comes to job satisfaction, 91% say "Culture" is still most important

48% of survey respondents report to either the Chief Communications Officer (CCO) or the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

The Great Resignation and IC

The 2021 Internal Communications Salary Report was a first-of-its-kind salary transparency report for Internal Communications (IC) professionals, created to help IC pros advocate for higher wages and address pay inequities in North America and the UK. It received a Gold Quill Award of Excellence from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

This 2022 report is available as a free PDF document at: https://insights.staffbase.com/tf/whitepaper/internal-communications-salary-report

