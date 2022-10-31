The Reboot Your Age App Now Features Clinically Proven BrainHQ Brain Fitness Exercises

Great Age Reboot, Inc. Partners with Posit Science Brain Training Software to Support Users' Cognitive Health and Longevity

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Age Reboot, Inc. , a new digital health and longevity company, today announced its partnership with Posit Science, creator of BrainHQ brain training exercises that are clinically proven to improve cognitive performance. Through the Reboot Your Age app, users spend 5-10 minutes per day engaging with BrainHQ exercises to challenge their minds and support healthy aging.

"I subscribe to the basic mantra, 'use it or lose it. When you're consistently working your brain, you're promoting the growth of neurons, connections, and the hippocampus, which is a function of healthy aging," said Michael Roizen, M.D., founder of Great Age Reboot, Inc., and Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic. "Reboot Your Age users learn to adopt daily habits to better their brain, physical activity, diet, sleep, and stress management for a truly holistic longevity program that reduces disability and fosters living younger for longer."

Reboot Your Age subscribers can access BrainHQ's full suite of brain exercises, personalized brain performance monitoring, and vast library of brain health information to support their cognitive health. Reboot subscribers are connected to BrainHQ for no additional fee.

The Science Behind BrainHQ

Hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific papers have shown that BrainHQ exercises can positively change cognitive function. For instance, the ACTIVE Study published in JAMA, features the Double Decision speed-of-processing exercise.

The ACTIVE Study is the largest study on cognitive training with standardized outcome measures ever performed. The study results show that healthy adults aged 65 and older can make significant cognitive improvements with appropriate brain training.

"We are thrilled to partner with Great Age Reboot, Inc., and align our proven brain exercises with the Reboot Your Age lifestyle program to help more people improve their brain health through fun and engaging exercises," commented Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. "We recognize the importance of brain health in the longevity spectrum and are proud to see BrainHQ featured in the comprehensive Reboot program and validated by Dr. Michael Roizen's longevity expertise."

The Reboot Your Age app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Subscriptions cost $34.99 per month or $299.99 annually, and Reboot users can get started with a free 10-day trial. With their subscription, users gain access to BrainHQ brain fitness exercises through the Reboot Your Age app.

To learn more about the Reboot Your Age program and app, please visit www.greatagereboot.com .

About Great Age Reboot, Inc.

Great Age Reboot, Inc. informs people about the medical advancements that will allow them to live longer and inspires them to prepare physically and mentally for more years of life. The company was founded by Michael Roizen, M.D., Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus of the Wellness Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. Using extensive and rigorous scientific data, the company built the Reboot Platform, which powers Reboot Your Age, a longevity program and app to guide users on a personalized journey to reclaim their prime years. To learn more, please visit www.greatagereboot.com and follow @GreatAgeReboot on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

