PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW 13.6%

COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES INCREASED 9.2%

MEMBERSHIP BASE AT RECORD HIGH AND RENEWAL RATE OF 88.9%

EPS GREW 19% TO $0.75

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 50 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on August 31, 2022.

Comments from Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer:

"Our team delivered impressive results for the fourth quarter, with net merchandise sales finishing at $989.9 million and total revenues exceeding $1.0 billion for the quarter and $4.0 billion for the year. Net merchandise sales grew by 13.6%, after a negative 2.9% currency impact, and comparable net merchandise sales increased by 9.2%, after a negative 2.7% currency impact.

"Our total membership base grew to a new record of 1.76 million accounts, representing growth of 5.5% versus last year. Our 12-month membership renewal rate was 88.9%, and our membership income for the fourth quarter was a record $15.6 million, an increase of 6.7% over the same period last year. We believe that these strong results and solid renewal rates demonstrate that our team is executing well on our unique club-focused business model and that our Members are pleased with the value they are receiving.

"Our team adeptly handled the excess inventory challenges head-on and efficiently moved through overstocks, allowing us to begin restoring a more normalized inventory balance and margin structure.

"We ended the year with a strong balance sheet, which included cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $251.4 million and debt of only $137.3 million.

"As to fiscal year 2023, we are off to a respectable start with September total net merchandise sales of $324.1 million, an increase of 12.1% over the same period in the prior year, and comparable net merchandise sales for the four-week period ended October 2, 2022 that increased 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Currency fluctuations continued to negatively impact net merchandise and comparable net merchandise sales by 2.0% and 2.1%, respectively, in the first month of the fiscal first quarter.

"Our team continually strives for improvement, and with each new experience, our team becomes more agile and better prepared to take on the uncertainties and capitalize on potential opportunities going forward."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 12.3% to $1.02 billion compared to $909.6 million in the comparable period of the prior year. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, net merchandise sales increased 13.6% to $989.9 million from $871.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $24.8 million, or 2.9%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 50 warehouse clubs in operation as of August 31, 2022 compared to 47 warehouse clubs in operation as of August 31, 2021.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 47 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 9.2% for the 14-week period ended September 4, 2022 compared to the comparable 14-week period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $24.9 million, or 2.7%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal fourth quarter of $39.0 million compared to operating income of $32.5 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart grew 19.5% to $23.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to $19.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Full Year Financial Results

Total revenues for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 increased 12.3% to $4.07 billion compared to $3.62 billion in the prior year.

Comparable net merchandise sales for warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 10.4% for the 53-week period ended September 4, 2022 compared to the comparable 53-week period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $76.2 million, or 2.2%, versus the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 of $167.1 million compared to operating income of $158.0 million in the prior year. Net income attributable to PriceSmart grew 6.6% to $104.5 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 as compared to $98.0 million, or $3.18 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Conference Call Information

PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing toll free (855) 209-8211 or (412) 317-5214 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart earnings call. A digital replay will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call through November 8, 2022 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 1071897.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 50 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open a warehouse club in San Miguel, El Salvador in the spring of 2023 and a warehouse club in Medellín, Colombia in the summer of 2023. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 52 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related factors and challenges, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact Michael L. McCleary, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826 or send an email to ir@pricesmart.com.

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)























































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



August 31,

August 31,

August 31,

August 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:























Net merchandise sales

$ 989,867

$ 871,191

$ 3,944,817

$ 3,465,442 Export sales



12,613



10,720



45,217



41,520 Membership income



15,585



14,603



60,887



56,030 Other revenue and income



3,305



13,092



15,172



56,879 Total revenues



1,021,370



909,606



4,066,093



3,619,871 Operating expenses:























Cost of goods sold:























Net merchandise sales



836,424



733,036



3,340,062



2,912,489 Export sales



11,987



9,945



43,074



39,513 Non-merchandise



—



5,489



1,809



23,336 Selling, general and administrative:























Warehouse club and other operations



96,891



94,618



378,161



359,221 General and administrative



36,654



33,400



133,185



125,416 Pre-opening expenses



65



198



1,471



849 Loss on disposal of assets



384



459



1,265



1,027 Total operating expenses



982,405



877,145



3,899,027



3,461,851 Operating income



38,965



32,461



167,066



158,020 Other expense:























Interest income



661



525



2,201



1,979 Interest expense



(2,787)



(1,353)



(9,611)



(7,210) Other expense, net



(1,402)



(1,471)



(3,235)



(5,603) Total other expense



(3,528)



(2,299)



(10,645)



(10,834) Income before provision for income taxes and

loss of unconsolidated affiliates



35,437



30,162



156,421



147,186 Provision for income taxes



(12,129)



(10,704)



(51,858)



(48,969) Loss of unconsolidated affiliates



(4)



(24)



(10)



(58) Net income



23,304



19,434



104,553



98,159 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—



27



(19)



(196) Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.

$ 23,304

$ 19,461

$ 104,534

$ 97,963 Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share available for distribution:























Basic

$ 0.75

$ 0.63

$ 3.38

$ 3.18 Diluted

$ 0.75

$ 0.63

$ 3.38

$ 3.18 Shares used in per share computations:























Basic



30,620



30,424



30,591



30,403 Diluted



30,638



30,424



30,600



30,403 Dividends per share

$ 0.43

$ 0.35

$ 0.86

$ 0.70

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)































August 31,

August 31,



2022

2021 ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 237,710

$ 202,060 Short-term restricted cash



3,013



3,647 Short-term investments



11,160



50,233 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $103 as of August 31, 2022 and $94 as of August 31, 2021,

respectively



13,391



12,359 Merchandise inventories



464,411



389,711 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $2,761 and $0 as of August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021,

respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)



43,894



39,194 Total current assets



773,579



697,204 Long-term restricted cash



10,650



9,772 Property and equipment, net



757,241



730,204 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



111,810



123,655 Goodwill



43,303



45,095 Other intangibles, net



765



7,762 Deferred tax assets



28,355



24,225 Other non-current assets (includes $11,884 and $2,464 as of August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively,

for the fair value of derivative instruments)



72,163



57,329 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates



10,534



10,544 Total Assets

$ 1,808,400

$ 1,705,790 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

$ 10,608

$ — Accounts payable



408,407



388,791 Accrued salaries and benefits



44,097



41,896 Deferred income



29,228



26,898 Income taxes payable



7,243



8,310 Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $82 and $0 as of August 31, 2022 and August 31,

2021, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)



38,667



39,736 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



7,491



8,526 Long-term debt, current portion



33,715



19,395 Total current liabilities



579,456



533,552 Deferred tax liability



2,165



1,568 Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion



5,215



4,160 Long-term operating lease liabilities



118,496



129,256 Long-term debt, net of current portion



103,556



110,110 Other long-term liabilities (includes $0 and $3,010 for the fair value of derivative instruments and $8,440 and

$7,380 for post-employment plans as of August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively)



8,439



10,930 Total Liabilities



817,327



789,576

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



























Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,697,590 and 31,467,971

shares issued and 30,904,826 and 30,755,308 shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) as of August 31, 2022

and August 31, 2021, respectively



3



3 Additional paid-in capital



481,406



465,015 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(195,586)



(182,508) Retained earnings



736,894



658,919 Less: treasury stock at cost, 792,764 shares as of August 31, 2022 and 712,663 shares as of August 31, 2021



(31,644)



(26,084) Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders



991,073



915,345 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries



—



869 Total Stockholders' Equity



991,073



916,214 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 1,808,400

$ 1,705,790

