Medi-Cal families receive discounted internet services

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If the pandemic taught us anything, it highlighted how critical access to internet and digital services are to our well-being in this modern world.

More than a dozen Inland Empire families are now connected to the internet at discounted rates, thanks to Get Connected California! and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) events they held at Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Riverside and San Bernardino Community Resource Centers last week.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit that helps ensure households can afford internet services they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet access and offers discounts on laptops, desktop computers, or tablets to eligible households.

Eligible households must be enrolled in Medi-Cal or other government assistance programs like CalFresh, Lifeline or Supplemental Security Income. In addition, households must have four people with an income of less than $53,000 to participate.

"The internet is so much more than connectivity, it's a tool that can move entire communities forward," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Maria Gallegos. "We're so proud of this partnership and look forward to doing all we can to inspire future events like these."

To learn more about the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program and to apply, visit affordableconnectivity.gov.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

