BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings of $5.3 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported quarterly net income of $5.3 million, or $1.00 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $1.14 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $1.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. The Company also reported net income of $15.9 million, or $2.99 per share, for nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 15% compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $2.63 per share for nine months ended September 30, 2021.
- Net income totaled $5.3 million, or $1.00 per share, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $5.3 million, or $1.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.
- Total assets increased 24% to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.8 billion at September 30, 2021.
- Total loans increased 15% to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021.
- Total deposits increased 16% to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.6 billion at September 30, 2021.
- Net interest income increased 21% to $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin (net of PPP fees) increased 47 basis point to 3.72% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.25% in third quarter of 2021.
- Nonperforming assets (excluding restructured) improved to 0.54% of total assets at September 30, 2022 from 0.58% at September 30, 2021
- On September 1, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Banc Holding Company ("Mechanics"), the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi ("Mechanics Bank"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank for all-cash consideration. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Mechanics and bank regulatory authorities, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
- On October 1, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Tate Financial Corporation ("Tate") and Sycamore Bank, Senatobia, Mississippi ("Sycamore Bank"). On September 30, 2022, Sycamore Bank had total assets of $321.3 million, total loans of $151.5 million, and total deposits of $302.8 million. The acquisition of Tate resulted in the Bank having 42 locations serving Mississippi and Alabama, with total assets of approximately $2.5 billion, total loans of approximately $1.5 billion and total deposits of approximately $2.1 billion as of October 1, 2022.
Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings. We are excited about the recent completion of our acquisition of Tate and Sycamore Bank and are equally excited about our recent announcement that we have signed a definitive agreement providing for our acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. We believe that the partnership with Mechanics Bank will allow BankFirst to continue its strategic plan by partnering with community banks with strong relationships in their local markets."
Mr. Griffin continued, "Our outlook remains positive for the future, as we have an encouraging pipeline for loan growth in our expanded footprint, including our core markets and our loan production offices. We believe the Bank is well positioned to navigate the uncertain economic forecast and current rising rate environment, which is expected to continue in light of the persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market area."
Total assets were $2.21 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.8 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of 1% and 24%, respectively. The increase in total assets since September 30, 2021 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth, the acquisition of The Citizens Bank of Fayette, Fayette, Alabama ("Citizens") after the close of business on December 31, 2021, and the issuance of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP"). Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, as of September 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 billion, compared to $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 7% and 15%, respectively.
Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $543.0 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $541.5 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 0.3%, and $467.4 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 16%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 30% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022. Total deposits as of September 30, 2022 were $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 16% since September 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest-bearing deposits is due to the acquisition of Citizens. Cost of funds as of September 30, 2022 was 0.22% compared to 0.24% as of June 30, 2022, and 0.31% as of September 30, 2021. The Company expects the cost of funds to begin to slowly rise to be able to remain competitive in the markets we serve.
The ratio of loans to deposits was 72.4% as of September 30, 2022 compared to 68.8% as of June 30, 2022, and 73% as of September 30, 2021.
Net interest income was $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 13%, and $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 21%. Net interest margin increased to 3.87% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.60% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.60% in the third quarter of 2021. Yield on earning assets was 4.09% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.84% during the second quarter of 2022 and 3.91% during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 25 basis points and 18 basis points, respectively. Accretion of deferred PPP-related Small Business Administration ("SBA") fees of $249 thousand were recognized upon the receipt of forgiveness payments from the SBA for PPP loans during the third quarter of 2022, which contributed 15 basis points of the overall net interest margin, compared to the recognition of $258 thousand of deferred PPP-related SBA fees during the second quarter of 2022, which contributed 15 basis points. Net interest margin, net of PPP-related SBA fees, increased in the third quarter of 2022 to 3.72% from 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income was $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 9%, and $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 20%. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to decreases in mortgage banking revenue and mortgage fees. Mortgage banking revenue was $588 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $152 thousand from $740 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, or 21%, and a decrease of $618 thousand from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 51%. The decline in mortgage banking revenue during the period was primarily due to decreased demand in the residential mortgage market as a result of rising market interest rates and seasonality. During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank implemented a Mortgage Purchase Program to maintain mortgage loans in-house. During the third quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased $4.1 million of the $8.2 million secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $41.3 million secondary market loans originated during the third quarter of 2021, of which $2.2 million were held in-house. Gross mortgage fees during the third quarter of 2022 were $655 thousand compared to $810 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 and compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.
As of September 30, 2022, tangible book value per share was $20.76. According to OTCQX, there were 199 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2022 for a total of 80,910 shares and for a total price of $2,702,977. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on September 30, 2022 was $37.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $200 million as of September 30, 2022.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $150 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, and $322 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs in the third quarter of 2022 were $260 thousand, compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $490 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a $1.9 million charge-off related to a single credit which was previously classified as impaired. As a result, the non-performing assets to total assets were 0.54% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to 0.58% for the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 4 basis points compared to 0.58% for the third quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2022 were 0.02%, compared to 0.17% for the second quarter of 2022 and 0.04% for the third quarter of 2021. The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality as concerns regarding forecasted economic conditions continue to worsen due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market areas, and additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.
The Bank participated in the PPP, a $943.0 billion low-interest business loan program funded by Treasury and administered by the SBA, which officially ended on May 31, 2021. The PPP provided U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP during 2020 and in Round 3 of the PPP in 2021 until its expiration on May 31, 2021. In 2020, during Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, the Bank originated 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through September 30, 2022, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA on all PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP. The Bank received and recognized approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP.
In 2021, during Round 3 of the PPP, the Bank originated an additional 1,382 PPP loans totaling $62.0 million. Through September 30, 2022, the Bank has received forgiveness payments from the SBA on all PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4.1 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP, from which we recognized $249 thousand as loan fee income during the third quarter of 2022, $258 thousand as loan fee income during the second quarter of 2022, and compared to $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized the remainder of the deferred PPP-related SBA loan fees during the third quarter of 2022.
As previously disclosed, on September 1, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics and Mechanics Bank, pursuant to which the Company will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank for all-cash consideration. On September 30, 2022, Mechanics Bank had total assets of $324.3 million, total loans of $208.3 million, and total deposits of $293.3 million. The acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank would result in the Bank having 47 locations serving Mississippi and Alabama, with total assets of approximately $2.8 billion, gross loans of approximately $1.7 billion and total deposits of approximately $2.4 billion, if the acquisition closed on September 30, 2022. The acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Mechanics and bank regulatory authorities.
As previously disclosed, the Company completed its acquisition of Tate and Sycamore Bank on October 1, 2022. Under the terms of the definitive agreement with Tate and Sycamore Bank, the Company paid a fixed amount of cash consideration. Although the Company has not finalized the exact amounts of the purchase accounting adjustments, the following table presents the estimated impact on certain financial information for the Company (in thousands, except per share data):
September 30
After Merger
Total assets
$ 2,211,177
$ 2,492,517
Gross loans
1,313,568
1,461,315
Goodwill and other intangible assets
43,684
66,500
Total deposits
1,814,502
2,077,266
Total stockholders' equity
333,487
333,487
Common shares outstanding
5,353,963
5,353,963
Tangible equity per share
$ 20.76
$ 17.18
Total equity per share
$ 29.60
$ 29.60
As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.0 million of the Senior Preferred to Treasury pursuant to the ECIP on April 26, 2022. The ECIP investment from Treasury is intended to qualify as Tier 1 capital of the Company for regulatory capital purposes. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the second dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company is entitled to redeem the Senior Preferred on or after the fifth anniversary of the issuance of the Senior Preferred, subject to approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and in accordance with applicable regulatory capital regulations.
BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Company is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Bank operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates five loan production offices in Birmingham, Alabama as well as Biloxi, Brookhaven, Oxford, and Tupelo, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.
This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of Citizens with and into the Bank, (iii) statements about the proposed merger of Tate and Sycamore Bank with and into the Company and the Bank, respectively, and (iv) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, the persistence of the inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions, our ability to complete the proposed acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank, the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about-us/investors. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about-us/investors/). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.
Member FDIC
BankFirst Capital Corporation
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 153,899
$ 183,060
$ 53,199
$ 36,623
$ 39,808
Interest bearing bank balances
10,600
23,525
21,900
22,475
36,849
Federal funds sold
250
-
-
-
-
Securities available for sale at fair value
229,886
234,397
217,858
423,540
439,565
Securities held to maturity
353,949
361,448
371,354
-
-
Loans
1,313,568
1,232,762
1,218,428
1,206,562
1,143,605
Allowance for loan losses
(13,953)
(13,913)
(15,868)
(15,719)
(16,358)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,299,615
1,218,849
1,202,560
1,190,843
1,127,247
Premises and equipment
46,583
44,636
44,424
43,043
43,462
Interest receivable
9,764
8,020
8,637
7,932
8,108
Goodwill
43,684
43,684
43,684
34,564
34,564
Other intangible assets
3,665
3,832
3,999
3,895
4,055
Other
59,282
59,039
57,233
56,039
56,056
Total assets
$ 2,211,177
$ 2,180,490
$ 2,024,848
$ 1,818,954
$ 1,789,714
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 542,951
$ 541,524
$ 494,496
$ 473,617
$ 467,409
Interest bearing deposits
1,271,551
1,251,444
1,292,855
1,107,449
1,098,729
Total deposits
1,814,502
1,792,968
1,787,351
1,581,066
1,566,138
Notes payable
20,093
13,880
40,668
41,455
26,428
Subordinated debt
26,341
26,341
26,341
26,341
26,341
Interest payable
980
812
1,137
796
1,060
Other
15,774
12,972
13,548
12,498
12,811
Total liabilities
1,877,690
1,846,973
1,869,045
1,662,156
1,632,778
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
175,000
175,000
-
-
-
Common stock
1,606
1,597
1,598
1,585
1,585
Additional paid-in capital
60,935
60,751
60,658
60,545
60,395
Retained earnings
111,151
105,809
99,705
95,228
94,398
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(15,205)
(9,640)
(6,158)
(560)
558
Total stockholders' equity
333,487
333,517
155,803
156,798
156,936
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,211,177
$ 2,180,490
$ 2,024,848
$ 1,818,954
$ 1,789,714
Common shares outstanding
5,353,963
5,322,699
5,325,542
5,284,629
5,284,800
Book value per share
$ 29.60
$ 29.78
$ 29.26
$ 29.67
$ 29.70
Tangible book value per share
$ 20.76
$ 20.85
$ 20.30
$ 22.39
$ 22.39
Securitites held to maturity (fair value)
$ 293,428
$ 320,392
$ 348,992
$ -
$ -
BankFirst Capital Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September
June
September
September
2022
2022
2022
2021
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 15,354
$ 13,851
$ 43,737
$ 39,915
Taxable securities
2,622
2,212
6,783
3,767
Tax-exempt securities
580
572
1,710
1,321
Federal funds sold
44
64
136
68
Interest bearing bank balances
7
14
31
33
Total interest income
18,607
16,713
52,397
45,104
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,054
1,099
3,286
3,732
Short-term borrowings
15
-
15
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
275
Other borrowings
444
475
1,528
1,316
Total interest expense
1,513
1,574
4,829
5,323
Net Interest Income
17,094
15,139
47,568
39,781
Provision for Loan Losses
300
150
600
712
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
16,794
14,989
46,968
39,069
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,136
1,997
6,015
4,678
Mortgage income
588
740
2,010
4,765
Interchange income
1,109
1,177
3,273
3,166
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(26)
(4)
(30)
13
Other
1,581
1,049
4,138
5,711
Total noninterest income
5,388
4,959
15,406
18,333
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
8,469
5,842
22,180
22,762
Net occupancy expenses
912
832
2,561
2,331
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,415
1,470
4,263
3,746
Other
4,382
3,791
12,717
11,242
Total noninterest expense
15,178
11,935
41,721
40,081
Income Before Income Taxes
7,004
8,013
20,653
17,321
Provision for Income Taxes
1,663
1,908
4,730
3,447
Net Income
$ 5,341
$ 6,105
$ 15,923
$ 13,874
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.00
$ 1.14
$ 2.99
$ 2.63
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 15,354
$ 13,851
$ 14,532
$ 15,467
$ 14,016
Taxable securities
2,622
2,212
1,949
1,379
1,302
Tax-exempt securities
580
572
558
437
435
Federal funds sold
44
64
28
5
21
Interest bearing bank balances
7
14
10
7
11
Total interest income
18,607
16,713
17,077
17,295
15,785
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,054
1,099
1,133
1,043
1,089
Short-term borrowings
15
-
-
1
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
280
112
Other borrowings
444
475
609
469
440
Total interest expense
1,513
1,574
1,742
1,793
1,641
Net Interest Income
17,094
15,139
15,335
15,502
14,144
Provision for Loan Losses
300
150
150
400
322
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
16,794
14,989
15,185
15,102
13,822
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,136
1,997
1,882
1,845
1,473
Mortgage income
588
740
682
892
1,206
Interchange income
1,109
1,177
987
1,112
990
Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(26)
(4)
-
-
-
Other
1,581
1,049
1,508
939
3,060
Total noninterest income
5,388
4,959
5,059
4,788
6,729
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
8,469
5,842
7,869
7,391
7,451
Net occupancy expenses
912
832
817
766
837
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,415
1,470
1,378
1,212
1,290
Other
4,382
3,791
4,544
4,852
3,983
Total noninterest expense
15,178
11,935
14,608
14,221
13,561
Income Before Income Taxes
7,004
8,013
5,636
5,669
6,990
Provision for Income Taxes
1,663
1,908
1,159
1,243
1,679
Net Income
$ 5,341
$ 6,105
$ 4,477
$ 4,426
$ 5,311
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.00
$ 1.14
$ 0.85
$ 0.84
$ 1.01
BankFirst Capital Corporation
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Asset Quality
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Nonaccrual Loans
10,890
11,617
12,851
13,466
9,371
Restructured
4,820
4,993
1,932
1,315
1,315
OREO
949
955
1,545
952
973
90+ still accruing
-
4
137
141
91
Non-performing Assets
11,839
12,576
14,533
14,559
10,435
Allowance for loan loss to total loans
1.06 %
1.13 %
1.30 %
1.30 %
1.43 %
Allowance for loan loss to non-performing assets
118 %
111 %
109 %
157 %
145 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.54 %
0.58 %
0.72 %
0.80 %
0.58 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
0.90 %
1.02 %
1.19 %
1.21 %
0.91 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.02 %
0.17 %
0.01 %
0.09 %
0.04 %
Net charge-offs
260
1,912
1
1,040
490
Capital Ratios 1
CET1 Ratio
8.91 %
8.98 %
8.94 %
9.62 %
10.35 %
CET1 Capital
127,505
121,759
115,352
119,928
118,804
Tier 1 Ratio
21.92 %
22.73 %
9.82 %
10.53 %
11.34 %
Tier 1 Capital
313,852
308,100
126,693
131,269
130,145
Total Capital Ratio
23.95 %
24.86 %
12.21 %
12.99 %
13.90 %
Total Capital
342,805
337,013
157,561
161,848
159,513
Risk Weighted Assets
1,431,563
1,355,532
1,290,190
1,246,064
1,147,454
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
14.72 %
15.01 %
6.30 %
7.45 %
7.43 %
Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio
2,132,098
2,052,059
2,009,815
1,762,053
1,752,140
1. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.
View original content:
SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation