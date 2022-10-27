SCADAfence Named Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2022

SCADAfence is a finalist for the title, "Black Unicorn" in the prestigious awards for cyber security companies with the potential to reach over $1B valuation

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global technology leader in OT & IoT cyber security, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022.

The term "Black Unicorn" refers to a cyber security company that is expected to reach a one billion USD valuation as determined by private or public investment. These awards showcase the small group of companies that are believed to have this rare potential. SCADAfence was selected from a large pool of many of the industry's leading providers of cyber security products and services.

We're pleased to name SCADAfence as a finalist among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber Capital , Dino Boukouris of Momentum Cyber and Gary Miliefsky of Cyberdefense Media Group .

"We are honored to be named a Black Unicorn for 2022, illustrating our continued ability to successfully combat the next generation of cyber threats on critical infrastructure & manufacturing" said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "We have a world class team at SCADAfence and we are well on track to reach unicorn status."

"I have no doubt that SCADAfence will reach the rarefied level of unicorn status," said Erel Margalit, Founder & Executive Chairman of JVP , SCADAfence's largest investor.

"There are few companies in the cyber security space who have the necessary combination of technical expertise, vision of where they want to go, and commitment to customer experience to reach that valuation. I have no doubt SCADAfence will be one of the extraordinary few to achieve it."

"We are proud of the success that SCADAfence has achieved so far," said Naoki Kamimaeda, Partner at Global Brain , a major SCADAfence investor from Japan. "We are aware of the tremendous potential for continued growth that exists within this company. They are at the forefront of OT security and it's understandable why so many major manufacturing and critical infrastructure organizations continue to choose SCADAfence to secure their networks."

"SCADAfence continues to be a strategic partner, helping our customers more efficiently manage risk by providing a holistic view of their IT and OT environments," said Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at Rapid7 . "We are excited to watch SCADAfence enter its next stage of growth as they strive to bridge the gap between IT and OT cybersecurity."

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cyber security. The SCADAfence platform enables organizations with complex OT networks to embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. The non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and governance with minimal false-positives. SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to many of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries to operate securely, reliably and efficiently. To learn more, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

