Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2022 earnings

Oct. 27, 2022
  • Q3 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.78
  • Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.78 for Q3 2022, compared to $0.73 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $69.5 million for Q3 2022, compared to $71.4 million for Q3 2021. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2022 EPS of $2.02, compared to $2.04 for the same period in 2021, on YTD 2022 net income of $183.0 million, compared to $201.7 million for the same period in 2021. The results for Q3 2022 and YTD 2022 include net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $6.8 million and $39.4 million, respectively, due to the reduction in the market value of equity and fixed-income investments. These losses reduced Q3 2022 and YTD 2022 EPS by $0.04 per diluted share and $0.22 per diluted share, respectively, after excluding the losses attributable to noncontrolling interests and including tax effects.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $624.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $9.7 billion or 2% from $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $7.5 billion or 1% from $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q3 2022 were $631.8 billion, down $1.3 billion or less than 1% from $633.1 billion reported for Q3 2021 and up $13.9 billion or 2% from $617.9 billion for Q2 2022.

"Federated Hermes offered our clients a diverse range of active strategies for the volatile inflationary environment, and we saw net positive sales in our equity, fixed-income and alternative/private markets asset categories," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In the third quarter, Federated Hermes also achieved record gross and net positive sales of fixed-income separately managed accounts, and we further diversified our investment solutions in that area by closing on the acquisition of the business of C.W. Henderson & Associates, Inc., a specialist in municipal-bond SMA products, which was effective Oct. 1, 2022. Investors also continued to seek haven in Federated Hermes' alternative strategies, such as private equity products and Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2022. During Q3 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 211,885 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $6.9 million.

Equity assets were $74.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $22.7 billion or 23% from $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $6.3 billion or 8% from $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes China Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $11.8 billion or 12% from $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $0.9 billion or 1% from $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal High Yield Advantage Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Government Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $1.9 billion or 9% from $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $1.6 billion or 7% from $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022.

Money market assets were $441.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, up $27.6 billion or 7% from $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and up $1.6 billion or less than 1% from $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022. Money market fund assets were $309.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, up $17.6 billion or 6% from $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and up $11.9 billion or 4% from $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

Revenue increased $54.6 million or 17% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q3 2022, Federated Hermes derived 54% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity, 13% from fixed-income and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 45% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $56.2 million or 25% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $5.8 million primarily due to a larger decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 as compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022

Revenue increased $15.1 million or 4% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related and other fee waivers and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

Operating expenses increased $10.7 million or 4% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $15.1 million or 67% primarily due to a lesser decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 as compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022.

YTD 2022 vs. YTD 2021

Revenue increased $93.1 million or 10% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by decreases in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets and a decrease in performance fees and carried interest.

For the first nine months of 2022, Federated Hermes derived 62% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity, 15% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 37% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $97.8 million or 14% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by lower average managed fund assets and a decrease in compensation and related expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $49.0 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2021.

Income tax provision decreased $25.2 million primarily due to legislation enacted in the U.K. in Q2 2021, increasing the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, resulting in the revaluation of certain net deferred tax liabilities in Q2 2021, and lower income before income taxes.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no material voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $109.2 million and $310.2 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $204.9 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $36.9 million and $105.3 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively.

Due to increases in the yields of securities held by money market portfolios, the net negative pre-tax impact of the voluntary yield-related fee waivers has been eliminated. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 28, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 28, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 46773. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $624.4 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 10% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 5th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) As of Sept. 30, 2022.

2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q2 2022.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions.  Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

% Change
Q3 2021 to
Q3 2022


Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2022 to
Q3 2022


Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2021


June 30, 2022

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$         263,644

$         230,210

15 %


$            258,043

2 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

75,021

76,853

(2)


70,182

7

Other service fees, net

42,478

19,526

118


37,783

12

Total Revenue

381,143

326,589

17


366,008

4








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

126,668

131,996

(4)


128,086

(1)

Distribution

91,032

38,486

137


84,243

8

Systems and communications

19,294

18,537

4


18,446

5

Professional service fees

14,203

14,294

(1)


13,976

2

Office and occupancy

10,622

11,036

(4)


10,512

1

Advertising and promotional

6,496

4,660

39


4,736

37

Travel and related

3,421

1,643

108


3,328

3

Other

12,627

7,535

68


10,363

22

Total Operating Expenses

284,363

228,187

25


273,690

4

Operating Income

96,780

98,402

(2)


92,318

5








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

(4,226)

42

NM


(19,308)

78

Debt expense

(3,302)

(476)

NM


(3,350)

(1)

Other, net

(38)

(1,319)

97


(13)

(192)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(7,566)

(1,753)

(332)


(22,671)

67

Income before income taxes

89,214

96,649

(8)


69,647

28

Income tax provision

21,640

23,163

(7)


18,889

15

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

67,574

73,486

(8)


50,758

33

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(1,905)

2,124

(190)


(6,899)

72

Net Income

$            69,479

$            71,362

(3) %


$              57,657

21 %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and Diluted

$                0.78

$                0.73

7 %


$                  0.64

22 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic and Diluted

84,341

93,320



85,373


Dividends Declared Per Share

$                0.27

$                0.27



$                  0.27




1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.7 million, $3.0 million and $3.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2022, Sept. 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended Sept. 30, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




(in thousands, except per share data)





Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2021

% Change

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$             754,681

$              692,188

9 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

218,710

228,904

(4)

Other service fees, net

98,524

57,710

71

Total Revenue

1,071,915

978,802

10





Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

388,719

408,385

(5)

Distribution

223,837

120,990

85

Systems and communications

57,234

56,086

2

Professional service fees

41,647

44,052

(5)

Office and occupancy

32,457

33,358

(3)

Advertising and promotional

13,965

12,107

15

Travel and related

8,543

2,838

201

Other

32,466

23,297

39

Total Operating Expenses

798,868

701,113

14

Operating Income

273,047

277,689

(2)





Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

(34,136)

9,446

(461)

Debt expense

(7,873)

(1,313)

500

Other, net

31

(1,158)

103

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(41,978)

6,975

NM

Income before income taxes

231,069

284,664

(19)

Income tax provision

58,140

83,353

(30)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

172,929

201,311

(14)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(10,070)

(419)

NM

Net Income

$             182,999

$              201,730

(9) %





Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.




Earnings Per Share1




Basic

$                   2.02

$                    2.05

(1) %

Diluted

$                   2.02

$                    2.04

(1) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




Basic and Diluted

85,909

94,160


Dividends Declared Per Share

$                    0.81

$                    0.81




1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $9.5 million and $8.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

Sept. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$                481,196

$                 426,674

  Other current assets

149,087

132,773

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,181,383

1,270,080

  Other long-term assets

160,904

188,660

  Total Assets

$            1,972,570

$             2,018,187




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$                238,929

$                 270,707

  Long-term debt

397,514

223,350

  Other long-term liabilities

310,112

346,911

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

54,586

63,202

Equity excluding treasury stock1

1,348,816

1,652,481

Treasury stock1

(377,387)

(538,464)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$            1,972,570

$             2,018,187



1)

During the third quarter 2022, the board of directors authorized the retirement of 10 million treasury shares, which restored them to authorized but unissued status. There was no impact to total equity as a result of this transaction.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2021


Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2021

Equity







Beginning assets

$            80,988

$            91,676

$          100,506


$            96,716

$            91,788

Sales1

5,133

6,595

4,332


18,720

17,458

Redemptions1

(4,951)

(7,564)

(5,707)


(19,585)

(19,655)

Net sales (redemptions)1

182

(969)

(1,375)


(865)

(2,197)

Net exchanges

9

20

3


(145)

43

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

408


0

408

Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,187)

(1,199)

(510)


(2,840)

(934)

Market gains and (losses)3

(5,308)

(8,540)

(1,607)


(18,182)

8,317

Ending assets

$            74,684

$            80,988

$            97,425


$            74,684

$            97,425








Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$            86,253

$            92,146

$            90,801


$            97,550

$            84,277

Sales1

7,681

6,991

12,935


22,096

34,706

Redemptions1

(6,584)

(8,950)

(6,604)


(24,971)

(22,306)

Net sales (redemptions)1

1,097

(1,959)

6,331


(2,875)

12,400

Net exchanges

(17)

(51)

(7)


78

(58)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

17


0

17

Impact of foreign exchange2

(231)

(225)

(89)


(560)

(124)

Market gains and (losses)3

(1,737)

(3,658)

173


(8,828)

714

Ending assets

$            85,365

$            86,253

$            97,226


$            85,365

$            97,226








Alternative/Private Markets







Beginning assets

$            21,785

$            23,109

$            20,962


$            22,920

$            19,084

Sales1

946

1,116

1,319


2,706

3,127

Redemptions1

(929)

(1,091)

(533)


(2,525)

(1,710)

Net sales (redemptions)1

17

25

786


181

1,417

Net exchanges

3

4

0


7

(2)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

81


0

81

Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,638)

(1,555)

(554)


(3,830)

(361)

Market gains and (losses)3

15

202

789


904

1,845

Ending assets

$            20,182

$            21,785

$            22,064


$            20,182

$            22,064








Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$              3,135

$              3,555

$              3,699


$              3,780

$              3,948

Sales1

54

43

71


171

226

Redemptions1

(132)

(143)

(103)


(407)

(817)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(78)

(100)

(32)


(236)

(591)

Net exchanges

0

1

9


6

28

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

54


0

54

Impact of foreign exchange2

0

0

0


0

(1)

Market gains and (losses)3

(155)

(321)

(38)


(648)

254

Ending assets

$              2,902

$              3,135

$              3,692


$              2,902

$              3,692








Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets

$          192,161

$          210,486

$          215,968


$          220,966

$          199,097

Sales1

13,814

14,745

18,657


43,693

55,517

Redemptions1

(12,596)

(17,748)

(12,947)


(47,488)

(44,488)

Net sales (redemptions)1

1,218

(3,003)

5,710


(3,795)

11,029

Net exchanges

(5)

(26)

5


(54)

11

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

560


0

560

Impact of foreign exchange2

(3,056)

(2,979)

(1,153)


(7,230)

(1,420)

Market gains and (losses)3

(7,185)

(12,317)

(683)


(26,754)

11,130

Ending assets

$          183,133

$          192,161

$          220,407


$          183,133

$          220,407



1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


Sept. 30, 2022


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate

Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    44,207

$    36,781

$     48,215

$     38,038

$   13,911

$     7,874

$      3,001

$        134

$ 109,334

$     82,827

Sales

2,581

2,552

3,956

3,725

537

409

54

0

7,128

6,686

Redemptions

(3,033)

(1,918)

(6,058)

(526)

(835)

(94)

(130)

(2)

(10,056)

(2,540)

Net sales (redemptions)

(452)

634

(2,102)

3,199

(298)

315

(76)

(2)

(2,928)

4,146

Net exchanges

9

0

(17)

0

3

0

0

0

(5)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

(667)

(520)

(161)

(70)

(1,013)

(625)

0

0

(1,841)

(1,215)

Market gains and (losses)3

(2,464)

(2,844)

(1,039)

(698)

77

(62)

(141)

(14)

(3,567)

(3,618)

Ending assets

$    40,633

$    34,051

$    44,896

$    40,469

$   12,680

$     7,502

$     2,784

$       118

$ 100,993

$    82,140













Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2022


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    57,036

$    39,680

$     59,862

$     37,688

$   14,788

$     8,132

$      3,608

$        172

$ 135,294

$     85,672

Sales

10,210

8,510

13,711

8,385

1,637

1,069

170

1

25,728

17,965

Redemptions

(11,122)

(8,463)

(22,614)

(2,357)

(2,020)

(505)

(397)

(10)

(36,153)

(11,335)

Net sales (redemptions)

(912)

47

(8,903)

6,028

(383)

564

(227)

(9)

(10,425)

6,630

Net exchanges

(145)

0

79

(1)

7

0

6

0

(53)

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,635)

(1,205)

(409)

(151)

(2,390)

(1,440)

0

0

(4,434)

(2,796)

Market gains and (losses)3

(13,711)

(4,471)

(5,733)

(3,095)

658

246

(603)

(45)

(19,389)

(7,365)

Ending assets

$    40,633

$    34,051

$    44,896

$    40,469

$  12,680

$     7,502

$      2,784

$        118

$ 100,993

$    82,140

1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2021


Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2021

Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets

$          109,334

$          124,968

$          135,161


$          135,294

$          123,713

Sales

7,128

8,743

11,139


25,728

39,031

Redemptions

(10,056)

(12,993)

(9,702)


(36,153)

(32,413)

Net sales (redemptions)

(2,928)

(4,250)

1,437


(10,425)

6,618

Net exchanges

(5)

(27)

55


(53)

(345)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

560


0

560

Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,841)

(1,827)

(699)


(4,434)

(778)

Market gains and (losses)2

(3,567)

(9,530)

(217)


(19,389)

6,529

Ending assets

$          100,993

$          109,334

$          136,297


$          100,993

$          136,297








Total Separate Account Assets3







Beginning assets

$            82,827

$            85,518

$            80,807


$            85,672

$            75,384

Sales4

6,686

6,002

7,518


17,965

16,486

Redemptions4

(2,540)

(4,755)

(3,245)


(11,335)

(12,075)

Net sales (redemptions)4

4,146

1,247

4,273


6,630

4,411

Net exchanges

0

1

(50)


(1)

356

Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,215)

(1,152)

(454)


(2,796)

(642)

Market gains and (losses)2

(3,618)

(2,787)

(466)


(7,365)

4,601

Ending assets

$            82,140

$           82,827

$           84,110


$           82,140

$            84,110








Total Long-term Assets3







Beginning assets

$          192,161

$          210,486

$          215,968


$          220,966

$          199,097

Sales4

13,814

14,745

18,657


43,693

55,517

Redemptions4

(12,596)

(17,748)

(12,947)


(47,488)

(44,488)

Net sales (redemptions)4

1,218

(3,003)

5,710


(3,795)

11,029

Net exchanges

(5)

(26)

5


(54)

11

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

560


0

560

Impact of foreign exchange1

(3,056)

(2,979)

(1,153)


(7,230)

(1,420)

Market gains and (losses)2

(7,185)

(12,317)

(683)


(26,754)

11,130

Ending assets

$          183,133

$          192,161

$          220,407


$          183,133

$          220,407



1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets


 

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

By Asset Class






Equity

$              74,684

$              80,988

$              91,676

$              96,716

$              97,425

Fixed-income

85,365

86,253

92,146

97,550

97,226

Alternative / private markets

20,182

21,785

23,109

22,920

22,064

Multi-asset

2,902

3,135

3,555

3,780

3,692

Total long-term assets

183,133

192,161

210,486

220,966

220,407

Money market

441,294

439,697

420,596

447,907

413,713

Total Managed Assets

$            624,427

$            631,858

$            631,082

$            668,873

$            634,120







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              40,633

$              44,207

$              51,890

$              57,036

$              58,218

Fixed-income

44,896

48,215

54,830

59,862

60,262

Alternative / private markets

12,680

13,911

14,847

14,788

14,299

Multi-asset

2,784

3,001

3,401

3,608

3,518

Total long-term assets

100,993

109,334

124,968

135,294

136,297

Money market

309,859

298,031

279,514

312,834

292,311

Total Fund Assets

$            410,852

$            407,365

$            404,482

$            448,128

$            428,608

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              34,051

$              36,781

$              39,786

$              39,680

$              39,207

Fixed-income

40,469

38,038

37,316

37,688

36,964

Alternative / private markets

7,502

7,874

8,262

8,132

7,765

Multi-asset

118

134

154

172

174

Total long-term assets

82,140

82,827

85,518

85,672

84,110

Money market

131,435

141,666

141,082

135,073

121,402

Total Separate Account Assets

$            213,575

$            224,493

$            226,600

$            220,745

$            205,512

Total Managed Assets

$            624,427

$            631,858

$            631,082

$            668,873

$            634,120

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

By Asset Class






Equity

$              81,809

$              85,785

$              92,034

$              97,751

$            100,076

Fixed-income

87,042

88,740

95,475

97,229

93,685

Alternative / private markets

21,193

22,230

22,848

22,243

21,446

Multi-asset

3,144

3,337

3,621

3,763

3,713

Total long-term assets

193,188

200,092

213,978

220,986

218,920

Money market

438,601

417,778

433,254

419,392

414,141

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            631,789

$            617,870

$            647,232

$            640,378

$            633,061







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              45,135

$              47,504

$              52,419

$              58,290

$              59,918

Fixed-income

47,489

51,173

57,413

60,339

59,618

Alternative / private markets

13,432

14,297

14,746

14,419

13,704

Multi-asset

3,012

3,193

3,460

3,590

3,533

Total long-term assets

109,068

116,167

128,038

136,638

136,773

Money market

301,940

275,631

291,157

294,618

289,566

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$            411,008

$            391,798

$            419,195

$            431,256

$            426,339

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              36,674

$              38,281

$              39,615

$              39,461

$              40,158

Fixed-income

39,553

37,567

38,062

36,890

34,067

Alternative / private markets

7,761

7,933

8,102

7,824

7,742

Multi-asset

132

144

161

173

180

Total long-term assets

84,120

83,925

85,940

84,348

82,147

Money market

136,661

142,147

142,097

124,774

124,575

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$            220,781

$            226,072

$            228,037

$            209,122

$            206,722

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            631,789

$            617,870

$            647,232

$            640,378

$            633,061

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Nine Months Ended

(in millions)


Sept. 30, 2022


Sept. 30, 2021

By Asset Class





Equity


$                          86,543


$                           98,136

Fixed-income


90,419


89,676

Alternative / private markets


22,090


20,257

Multi-asset


3,368


3,918

Total long-term assets


202,420


211,987

Money market


429,878


418,285

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                        632,298


$                         630,272






By Product Type





Funds:





Equity


$                          48,353


$                           58,471

Fixed-income


52,025


57,346

Alternative / private markets


14,158


12,882

Multi-asset


3,222


3,732

Total long-term assets


117,758


132,431

Money market


289,577


293,320

Total Avg. Fund Assets


$                        407,335


$                         425,751

Separate Accounts:





Equity


$                          38,190


$                           39,665

Fixed-income


38,394


32,330

Alternative / private markets


7,932


7,375

Multi-asset


146


186

Total long-term assets


84,662


79,556

Money market


140,301


124,965

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$                        224,963


$                         204,521

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                        632,298


$                         630,272

