Calyxt to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Carr, and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Koschak, will host the conference call. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:



Thursday, November 3, 2022 Time:



4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST

Toll Free dial-in number:



+1 888-317-6003 Toll/International dial-in number:



+1 412-317-6061 Conference ID:



10170876

Participants should call the conference telephone number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register each participant's name and organization. The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

Toll Free Replay Number: +1 877-344-7529 International Replay Number: +1 412-317-0088 Replay ID: 2769569

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, Plant Cell Matrix™, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contacts:









Calyxt Media Contact: Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

Brennan Burks Calyxt, Inc. (651) 724-5788 brennan.burks@calyxt.com Kimberly Minarovich/ Cameron Willis Argot Partners (212) 600-1902 investors@calyxt.com



