Achieve Welcomes Kingsley Forde, Director of Diversity and Inclusion

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, welcomes Kingsley Forde as the director of diversity and inclusion (D&I). Kingsley brings over a decade of experience in leadership development, organizational learning, and diversity and inclusion strategy designed to drive transformational change for organizations.

At Achieve, he will further develop and manage the D&I strategy, fostering the existing inclusive culture, ensuring that the growing workforce is representative of Achieve's diverse members and communities, and leading employee engagement initiatives, including support and growth of the Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Kingsley will also drive corporate community relations with support for charitable giving and volunteerism efforts.

"At Achieve, we believe that we thrive when the diversity of our workforce is celebrated and every voice is heard," said Linda Luman, EVP, Human Resources, Achieve. "We are fortunate to have Kingsley join Achieve at such a pivotal time in our journey. He brings passion, expertise and a wealth of knowledge to this very important role and we're excited for him to help us shape our future D&I initiatives."

Achieve's digital personal finance solutions include personal loans, home loans and help with debt, as well as a variety of financial tools and education resources. Since its founding in 2002, we have served over 1 million consumers and have resolved or consolidated over $24 billion in debt for its members. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and has more than 2,700 passionate teammates across the country.

"I'm thrilled to join Achieve, a company committed to cultivating a culture where employees feel included and empowered. The organization has a strong foundation, built upon enduring core values that lead with care for teammates and the members we serve. I'm excited to help broaden the connection between our employees, our communities and our members through diversity and culture."

Achieve's D&I efforts include support for six ERGs that offer networking, education and resources spanning Black/African American; Asian American and Pacific Islander; veterans; Latinx; LGBTQ+ and women's leadership communities. Achieve regularly participates in local events targeting driving diversity awareness, including the recent Phoenix PRIDE Festival and the Run2Save22, supporting suicide prevention efforts for veterans. In addition, the company is regularly recognized as a Best Place to Work in both California and Arizona.

