LANNETT TO REPORT FISCAL 2023 FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes. Lannett management will host a conference call that same afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the company's performance.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 855-327-6837 from the U.S. or Canada, or 631-891-4304 from international locations. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.Lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

About Lannett Company, Inc.

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

