DISQO NAMES GOOGLE ALUM NICHOLAS WEAVER VP OF ENGINEERING

Weaver to scale DISQO's CX intelligence platform as product portfolio expands

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) intelligence platform DISQO announced the appointment of Nicholas Weaver as Vice President of Engineering. Reporting to co-founder and CTO Drew Kutcharian, Weaver joins DISQO's leadership to spearhead the development of DISQO's B2B SaaS product portfolio, as well as its consumer-facing mobile and desktop applications. He will lead a growing world-class team of engineers who are scaling DISQO's platform in response to clients' needs for data-driven decision making in the management of their customers' experiences.

With over 20 years of experience leading technology teams for global brands, Weaver has a proven track record defining, innovating, and modernizing platforms for Google, DICK's Sporting Goods, Capital One, Nike, Intel, and others. Weaver will expand and increase the flexibility of DISQO's unparalleled CX intelligence platform that helps clients deepen their understanding of current and prospective customers; test innovations and marketing campaigns before investing; and measure and optimize advertising campaigns once in market.

"We're on a mission to build the most trusted platform that fuels brand growth. Nicholas's experience in big tech and big brands will further propel us in this journey as he helps us scale our platform and the teams who are building it," said Kutcharian. "Nicholas embodies the growth mindset and servant leadership that defines DISQO's culture, and we know that he'll inspire our engineering teams to reach new heights with his vision and leadership."

Prior, Weaver led engineering in Google search ads for AI and machine learning productivity, and at DICK's Sporting Goods, where he oversaw platforms, architecture, data analytics, and innovation. While at DICK's, he modernized the retailer's technology teams to drive digital growth. Before that, Weaver was Senior Director of Global Technology Platforms for Nike, where he led the company's technology platforms globally and launched new platforms that drove key business wins, including the company's enterprise data lake, its global AI and machine learning platform, its real-time streaming on Kafka, and its cloud-based observability platforms.

"I'm deeply motivated by the opportunity to empower DISQO's clients in making optimal business decisions by keeping their customers at the center," said Weaver. "DISQO's unique combination of technology and consent-based approaches to gathering customer experience data is precisely the innovation that big brands need right now. I couldn't be more excited to be part of this talented team."



Weaver is the latest addition to DISQO's growing leadership team, which most recently welcomed Nordstrom veteran Andrew Duke as Vice President of Product, Consumer Applications. DISQO is hiring for a wide range of remote positions across the US, including a number of engineering roles on Weaver's team. For a full list of open roles, visit disqo.com/careers.

About DISQO

DISQO is the CX intelligence platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO's insights, agile testing and advertising measurement products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry's largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte's Fast 500 and is a Top 100 Next Gen Workplace. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter.

