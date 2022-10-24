NASA to Provide Live Coverage of Space Station Cargo Launch, Docking

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the multi-national Expedition 68 crew aboard the International Space Station.

The unpiloted Progress 82 mission is scheduled to launch at 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 a.m. Baikonur time) Tuesday, Oct. 25, on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The Progress spacecraft will dock to the space-facing side of the Poisk module two days later, on Thursday, Oct. 27. NASA TV coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 10:15 p.m., with docking scheduled for about 10:49 p.m.

The International Space Station is a convergence of science, technology, and human innovation that demonstrates new technologies and enables research not possible on Earth. NASA recently recognized 21 years of continuous human presence aboard the orbiting laboratory, which has hosted 263 people and a variety of international and commercial spacecraft. The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in exploration including missions to the Moon under Artemis and ultimately, human exploration of Mars.

