Limeade Appoints Alan Saporta as Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned technology executive is an advocate for innovative employee well-being experiences

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, immersive well-being software leader Limeade announced Alan Saporta as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), leading the charge in delivering the technology vision and roadmap for the Limeade platform and solutions.

Alan Saporta, Chief Technology Officer (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to welcome Alan to the executive team," said Limeade CEO, Henry Albrecht. "His passion for the work Limeade does and his track record in driving scalable technology innovation will take our industry-leading platform to the next level and enable us to help more organizations in their well-being journey."

As CTO, Alan will join the executive team to drive long-term strategic planning across the company and oversee the research and development team to operationalize our technology vision.

Alan brings over 20 years of experience in Fortune 500 companies and start-ups across multiple industries where he honed his engineering leadership skills in product lifecycles, software development methodologies and product and vendor management. Prior to joining Limeade, Alan served in various executive technology positions at Walt Disney Studios, HME, Deluxe Entertainment, and Charles Schwab, spearheading major projects at the intersection of business and technology

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

Limeade (PRNewsFoto/Limeade) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Limeade