Powin's Chief Revenue Officer Anthony Carroll is named Company President

The new role is established to prioritize customer success as Powin's global project portfolio experiences rapid growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) announced today that its Chief Revenue Officer Anthony Carroll has been appointed as President effective immediately. In this new role, Anthony will oversee the departments that serve Powin's global customer base – including revenue, marketing, international expansion and growth, services, commercial & contracting, and project success teams.

"We are extremely well positioned to surpass the needs and expectations of our customers today and in the future."

By creating this role, Powin is doubling down on its commitment to fostering a positive customer experience as demand of cleaner energy sources continues to grow and becomes a top priority for stakeholders worldwide. This customer-focused approach is particularly critical as Powin's footprint expands, 10GWh in project portfolio growth over the past year and following a $135 million capital raise in July 2022.

"Energy storage is the enabling technology that will make the global shift to renewable energy a reality," said Geoff Brown, CEO of Powin. "To change the world, we need to expand our business to meet the demands of the market. Now is the time to restructure our teams and leverage Anthony's leadership for the benefit of our customers so we can continue to execute on our vision of an energy future that is clean, resilient, and accessible. Anthony has been a huge asset to our team and the company is thrilled to have him take on this critical role as we enter our next phase of growth."

In his new role as President, Anthony will draw from his long-standing expertise in the renewable energy industry and from his leadership experience at top global power companies. Prior to joining Powin in January 2022, Anthony served in leadership roles at Siemens Gamesa, Schneider Electric, and Power Electronics.

"In my new role as President, I look forward to working closely with Powin's customer-oriented teams, helping oversee the strategy of our brand, global expansion, project pipelines and execution, and the great importance of delivering a perfect customer experience. The energy landscape is changing daily, I am confident that we are extremely well positioned to surpass the needs and expectations of our customers today and in the future as the transition evolves," said Anthony.

Powin is a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable energy storage solutions. Our innovative and cost-effective hardware and software are revolutionizing the way energy is generated, transmitted, and distributed, enabling the decarbonization of today's energy systems. Powin has delivered over 2,500 MWh of BESS in over 8 different countries and has a contracted pipeline to supply over 10,000 MWh of energy storage systems globally over the next three years. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.

