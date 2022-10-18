VVDN to Set Up CoE through Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of engineering, and digital services and solutions, today announced it has entered into a multi-year global strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The partnership will help customers accelerate app modernization and cloud transformation. VVDN will also develop the next generation of innovative solutions, namely IoT and Video Cloud Platform, and a NextGen Enterprise Private 5G Cloud, etc., through this new partnership with Google Cloud.





Through this partnership, VVDN's enterprise customers will gain greater financial flexibility, and the ability to accelerate their cloud migrations and modernize their enterprise applications on Google Cloud. Once on Google Cloud, customers will be able to immediately begin creating hybrid applications that enable businesses to be more agile, with more secure access to Google Cloud services like BigQuery and Cloud Operations, and extend their existing disaster recovery, backup, and storage services.

Furthermore, VVDN and Google Cloud are setting up a joint CoE to work on IOT, Video Cloud, and Enterprise Private 5G Cloud.

In the IoT and Video Cloud space, VVDN is developing a SaaS-based Device Agnostic IoT Cloud solution with Google Cloud for onboarding smart devices, cameras, and more. The solution is based on a scalable and secure architecture that can be delivered for multiple applications and serve a variety of use cases. Building blocks are engineered to accelerate deployment for multiple industries including IoT, Security and Surveillance, Automotive, Networking and Wireless, and more.

As part of a wider 5G strategy, VVDN aims to bring its respective 5G expertise and become an end-to-end Enterprise Private 5G provider with Google Cloud. VVDN 5G Cloud services include: end-to-end service orchestration, VNF optimization, CI/CD and automation, network performance testing, Automation framework development, and application development (i.e Network Management System).

Vivek Bansal, President Engineering, VVDN Technologies: "We are really excited about our newly announced partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will act as a catalyst for VVDN's growth and will enable us to scale our customers with the help of Google Cloud's infrastructure. This joint CoE between VVDN Technologies and Google Cloud will allow us to innovate and build advanced technologies which will be a key driver in our growth. Through this partnership, we aim to develop solutions for IoT, Video, and 5G Cloud Platforms which are in demand."

"Enterprises around the world are realizing the benefits of adopting cloud technologies in the IOT and private 5G space." said Majed Al Amine, Head of 5G & Edge Telecom Industry Solutions, Google Cloud. "We're proud to support VVDN's commitment to innovation and are excited to move forward in our journey together."

About VVDN:

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, DataCenter, Networking and Wi-Fi, Vision, Automotive, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 10 advanced Product Engineering Centres in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution. VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Antenna Assembly, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully compiled to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Media contact:

Kunwar Sinha

Kunwar.sinha@vvdntech.com

+91 9971887719

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531036/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE VVDN Technologies