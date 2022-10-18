Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Archaea Energy Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with bp

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Archaea (NYSE: LFG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with bp.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/archaea-energy-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Archaea's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Archaea holders will receive only $26 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash, or a total enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion, including approximately $800 million of net debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Archaea by imposing a significant penalty if Archaea accepts a superior bid. Archaea insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Archaea's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Archaea.

If you own Archaea common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/archaea-energy-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

