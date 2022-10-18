New Cambium Networks Wi-Fi 6/6E Access Points Bring Premium User Experiences to Enterprises and Service Providers with Compelling Economics

Indoor and outdoor solutions are fast and simple to deploy for lean IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced four new indoor and outdoor access points (APs) powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro Series and other Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6 and 6E Platforms, that further extend Cambium Networks' enterprise networking portfolio. The new APs enable organizations to efficiently deliver the high-level Wi-Fi user experiences expected today, while at the same time providing best in class total cost of ownership (TCO).

Designed for use across a broad range of enterprise use cases – including hospitality, education, healthcare and multi-dwelling units (MDUs) – the new APs leverage the latest integrated Wi-Fi technology to achieve a powerful combination of optimal performance and cost effectiveness. The APs are easy to deploy with a variety of ceiling, wall and desktop mounting options, as well as indoor and outdoor environments. Automatic provisioning and network-wide policy is orchestrated with cnMaestro™ X which provides a single console to manage an end-to-end Cambium network of wireless and wired solutions.

"Simplicity, superior hardware performance and an aggressive technology roadmap help us provide the very best solutions to our existing and new clients," said Hayden Doyle, Director, Nonius Solutions, a hospitality technology provider. "I have been particularly impressed with just how easy it is to design and provision a network through the cloud management platform, cnMaestro along with hardware to fit any simple or demanding network environment, competitive pricing, exemplary direct support from the UK/EMEA Cambium Team as well as their distributors. These are just some of the reasons we are invested in working with Cambium Networks."

The new APs enable the extension of robust and affordable Wi-Fi service to remote locations and other areas of campus networks that may otherwise not have Wi-Fi coverage due to cost and challenges deploying in these locations. For organizations with limited IT resources, the new APs are designed for easy installation to help minimize the time and labor required.

The product announcements coincide with the launch of the Cambium ONE Network for Enterprise, a framework designed to resolve enterprises' networking and network security needs in end-to-end fashion all under a single umbrella. With the Cambium ONE Network for Enterprise, organizations may more easily, efficiently and securely deploy and operate their networks as a single network and from a single console in the cnMaestro X system. You can read more about ONE Network for Enterprise here.

"Combined with the Cambium ONE Network platform, these new APs mark yet another way we make it easier for enterprises to provide predictable and exceptional user experiences," said Cambium Networks President and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. "We offer enterprises and MSPs a singular IT experience that unifies Wi-Fi, switching, network security, SD-WAN and wireless infrastructure – all centrally provisioned and managed in the cloud with cnMaestro™ X via a single network edge services platform."

"GiGstreem guarantees the most reliable, fastest internet service on the market," said Andrew Kusminsky, CEO, GiGstreem. "Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6 APs deliver superior RF performance, are easy to install and use, and enable us to consistently deliver exceptional end user experiences."

The new Wi-Fi 6 AP solution hardware and software solutions include:

XV2-22H Indoor wall and desk mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP offering 2.97 Gbps of bandwidth and an integrated switch. Ideal for hospitality, MDU, education and small/medium business applications. Indoor wall and desk mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP offering 2.97 Gbps of bandwidth and an integrated switch. Ideal for hospitality, MDU, education and small/medium business applications.

XV2-21X Indoor ceiling mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP offering 2.97 total Gbps of bandwidth. Ideal for hospitality, MDU and small/medium business applications. Indoor ceiling mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP offering 2.97 total Gbps of bandwidth. Ideal for hospitality, MDU and small/medium business applications.

XV2-23T Outdoor 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP with long range internal antennas. Ideal for hospitality, education, municipal, transportation and logistics applications. Outdoor 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP with long range internal antennas. Ideal for hospitality, education, municipal, transportation and logistics applications.

XE3-4TN Outdoor 4x4/2x2 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6/6E AP. 6GHz ready with a software-defined 5/6GHz radio. Ideal for high performance education, public venue, and manufacturing applications. Outdoor 4x4/2x2 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6/6E AP. 6GHz ready with a software-defined 5/6GHz radio. Ideal for high performance education, public venue, and manufacturing applications.

"Qualcomm Technologies' scalable Wi-Fi 6 and 6E platforms are ideal for stable, resilient, high-performance connectivity products like Cambium Networks' latest access points," said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our collaboration illustrates how superior connectivity platforms, paired with innovation like Cambium's ONE Network, can deliver truly breakthrough outcomes from enterprise and business customers."

For more information register here to attend the ONE Network for Your Enterprise webinar on October 20, 2022 at 10AM US Central time.

Cambium Networks solutions are available through a global network of partners.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

