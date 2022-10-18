Mediafly Acquires Aptology, Adds Talent Intelligence to Industry's Most Comprehensive Revenue Enablement Platform

Enablement leader's sixth acquisition puts sales talent at the forefront; New Mediafly Success Profiles improves sales hiring, retention, and performance with scalable behavioral surveys

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly, the leading revenue enablement platform, has acquired Aptology, the talent intelligence platform specializing in assessing and predicting sales rep performance. Aptology is Mediafly's sixth acquisition and the latest addition to the company's modular Revenue360 platform, which includes sales enablement, content management, coaching, value selling and revenue intelligence.

Amidst a sea of intent, activity and engagement data, Aptology pioneered the use of "people data and analytics", enabling sales teams to remove bias and gain objective insight into the behaviors that drive positive outcomes within their unique sales process.

While most companies evaluate talent based on education, experience and interviews, Aptology's behavioral surveys (now Mediafly Success Profiles ) factor in coachability, emotional intelligence, motivation and temperament, among other criteria, to match individuals with roles and environments where they will be most successful.

"The hiring, onboarding and training process is expensive. A bad hire can cost $500,000 or more in hard dollars and opportunity costs due to slow ramp, early turnover, and missed quotas," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder of Mediafly. "Mediafly's goal has always been to enable sales reps to execute at the highest levels. Success Profiles empowers us to elevate our vision, helping companies optimize how they build and scale sales teams from the start. From hiring to coaching, enablement to engagement, Mediafly provides the ultimate lens into the behaviors, activities, content and resources required to close deals in this challenging selling environment."

Available today, Mediafly Success Profiles allows B2B revenue teams to augment the interview process with predictive insights into how top candidates' behaviors fit with the role, team and culture — and, ultimately, how they will perform.

These insights also improve the Sales Enablement function's ability to focus on the skills associated with consistent sales rep performance. Leading revenue teams at Nestle, Google Cloud, Qualtrics and AAA have used the solution to increase quota attainment by up to 27%.

"The revenue intelligence tools available today can significantly boost sales performance, but ultimately, the lifeblood of your sales organization is the people engaging with customers and responding to high-pressure situations," said Bill Walsh, CEO at Aptology. "We share Mediafly's Revenue360 vision of using intelligence at every stage of the revenue journey and look forward to bringing predictive behavioral intelligence to a much broader market and the thousands of revenue teams using Mediafly today."

Mediafly's acquisition of Aptology reinforces the company's commitment to revenue intelligence and follows its acquisitions of InsightSquared and ExecVision earlier this year. Aptology's entire team, including co-founders Bill Walsh and Suchi Pathak, have joined the Mediafly team. The combined companies have hubs in Chicago, Austin, Boston, Orlando, Denver, Los Angeles, and Alton, UK, plus talent throughout the United States, Europe, and India.

