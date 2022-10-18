LCM and Total Valve Announce Partnership

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM and Total Valve are happy to announce our partnership out of LCM's Pasadena office to sell and service TVS Engineered Product's, a division of Total Valve Systems, line of products in the South Texas & Louisiana territories. These products include Excess Flow Valves, Change-over/Diverter Valves, Lift Track, 6820TRV and other Engineered Products and Services from Total Valve. "This alliance helps us better serve our growing customer base for these unique but required valves in this local market," states Tommy Crume, president of LCM Industries, Inc. Total Valve Systems and LCM industries are proud distributors for Curtiss-Wright Valve Group – Farris Engineering and Dyna-Flo along with other Top Brands in the Valve Industry.

