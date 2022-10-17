XT.COM Lists ASTA On Its Platform In Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, a leading global trading platform and the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that ASTA is being listed in the Innovation Zone of the platform. Users can now buy, sell and trade the utility token with XT with USDT trading pair.

By having ASTA listed on the platform, XT.COM aims to support the users in various daily life activities as the token can be used for several real-life utilities. The listing would also benefit the ASTA community to reach out to a wider user base.

About the ASTA Token

The ASTA token was launched as an ERC-20 standarized token on the Ethereum blockchain network. The token belongs to a future-ready virtual payment platform that can be used in real life for various purposes. While the token can be used as a one-stop payment solution, it can be used to buy vouchers that can be used to pay for services related to healthcare, leisure, retail, hospitality, and entertainment.

Another core function of ASTA is its multi-swapping service, ASTA Bridge. In recognition of the issues relating to the barriers associated with cross-chain transfers between independent blockchains, ASTA Bridge is a swapping platform that enables users to send their ASTA tokens from one blockchain network to another. Namely, the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.

ABOUT ASTA Platform

ASTA is a virtual asset-based payment platform devised to circumvent the various challenges associated with virtual assets. ASTA integrates blockchain technology with existing payment methods such as cash, credit card payments, as well as providing various marketing platforms linked to the ASTA ecosystem to give a variety of industries the necessary edge over their competitors.

ASTA has also developed a multiplexed ecosystem which includes various marketing platforms to help multiple sectors gain a competitive edge in their respective industries. Combined with the ASTA payment model which synergized blockchain technology, users and companies alike are able to remove some of the burden of credit card fees and other payment gateway companies. Improving efficiency and competitiveness.

Website: https://astaplatform.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Astaplatform

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

