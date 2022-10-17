Saint-Gobain Films & Fabrics Rebranding as Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain Films & Fabrics, a global leader in high-performance, technology-driven materials, is rebranding as Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions to better position the business for changes in the marketplace and to more closely align with its core values. Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions will encompass the company's familiar, yet refreshed brands SHEERGARD®, SHEERFILL®, ONESUIT® and VERSIV™—a new brand that represents true versatility of its products and solutions.

"Corporate and product branding is more than just a logo or a tagline. It's a promise to our customers, and it is ultimately defined by them — in how they perceive our company and our products," says Dale Thomas, General Manager, Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions. "We are excited to announce the change of our business unit and our product brands as we are re-envisioning our brand to better reflect who we are and our unique ability to deliver extraordinary performance across a spectrum of demanding settings."

The new Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions brand signals the coming together of multiple materials and unified teams in a streamlined approach to solve customers' challenges. By employing its deep technical expertise, drawing on proven products, and working in tandem with engineers, R&D, procurement, and professionals throughout the supply chain, Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions is committed to innovate and deliver composite materials that protect safety, release easily, insulate with integrity, and control friction.

Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions encompasses three existing brands which have strong global recognition:

SHEERGARD, which provides highly customized communication solutions that seamlessly protect the reliability of electromagnetic signals in cutting-edge and mission-critical applications.

SHEERFILL, which offers high-performance permanent tensioned membrane products that help architects and designers create structures that are uniquely contemporary, energy-efficient, and immediately iconic.

ONESUIT, which provides protective solutions to professionals in a variety of industries where maximum safety in the presence of hazardous chemicals is critical.

The rebrand also establishes a new product brand, VERSIV, which represents the company's ability to provide versatile, innovative solutions. The new brand combines and replaces the CHEMFAB, CHEMFILM, NORFILM, FLUOROWRAP and CORETECH product brands, and encompasses the broadest range of high-performance material solutions on the market.

Designed and manufactured with the most demanding applications in mind the V represents the company's ability to provide versatile, innovative solutions. The VERSIV line provides:

Protection applications that require the best optical clarity and the longest-term resistance against harsh chemicals.

Release applications for the cleanest, most consistent release performance possible.

Electrical applications where the best signal integrity under harsh conditions is vital.

Friction and wear applications for components that deliver the best energy-efficiency.

Link to brand launch video: https://youtu.be/SjI_NsDQdJU

For more information, visit www.compositesolutions-saint-gobain.com

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS

Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions is a global leader in high-performance, technology-driven materials. Through its ability to provide proven products, customized answers and complete systems, the company serves customers across a diverse array of sectors, including aerospace, automotive, defense, communications, construction, food service and beyond. The company's specialty oﬀerings, concentrated in and around advanced ﬁlms and fabrics, meet customers' needs for materials that take on demanding tasks in providing everything from safe, protective barriers and easy-release surfaces, to di-electric insulation and friction control. Most distinct is the strong spirit of collaboration that sets its partnerships apart, serving as the basis of trusted relationships that inspire truly innovative possibilities.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME."

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

166,000 employees, located in 76 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

