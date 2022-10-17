Icertis Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management for Third Consecutive Year

Key Details:

For the third consecutive year, Icertis was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management for its Completeness of Vision.

Icertis is positioned furthest right on the Completeness of Vision axis for three consecutive years.

We believe the growth in CLM adoption is fueled by digital transformation and automation and is increasingly recognized as a universal, critical asset for businesses across industries.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced today that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM)1 report for its Ability to Execute and its Completeness of Vision. Gartner analysts evaluated 18 CLM vendors to determine the placement of each vendor. Icertis is positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision in the Leaders Quadrant.

This is the third consecutive year that Icertis has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, which Icertis attributes to its enterprise-wide value, deep technology and SI partnerships, and robust application of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Icertis CLM offering helps customers succeed in any business climate. Its AI-powered Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform structures and connects critical contract data for automation and insights that drive business decisions and outcomes like faster revenue, bigger savings, less risk, and greater compliance. Hundreds of the world's most trusted and iconic brands, including Accenture, Microsoft, SAP, Mercedes-Benz, and Johnson & Johnson, trust Icertis to deliver enterprise-wide digital transformation, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and compliance across the entire contract lifecycle. The world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis with their combined 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

"We believe Icertis' continued recognition as a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management validates our vision to transform the foundation of commerce – contracts – with contract intelligence," said Samir Bodas, Co-Founder and CEO of Icertis. "The world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators have chosen Icertis for our value driving CLM innovation, and our deep partnerships with Microsoft, SAP, and all the world's leading system integrators extend this value further. The major analyst firms, including Forrester and IDC, today position us a leader in CLM. We believe being a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for the third year in a row, once again, is a testament to our bold approach to this category."

The analyst report comes at a time when the pace of innovation and adoption of CLM is accelerating. According to MGI Research, the category TAM will increase to $30B2 in the next five years. With robust AI and deep, wide-ranging technology partnerships, Icertis is able to structure and integrate contract data to deliver end-to-end value across the enterprise.

Icertis has achieved unprecedented growth and momentum in the CLM market over the last year, exemplified by a wave of industry-first solutions and top-tier recognitions, including:

A record year of partner growth, highlighted by an expanded 360-degree technology and go-to-market partnership and financial investment with SAP.

2022 Microsoft US Partner of the Year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technologies, capping consecutive years of Microsoft Partner of the Year recognitions. Honored as thefor demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technologies, capping consecutive years of Microsoft Partner of the Year recognitions.

Fourth consecutive year on the prestigious Forbes Cloud 100 list.

Approximately 20 Fortune 100 largest public and private companies in the U.S., based on revenues, now "run on Icertis".

Silver Stevie ® Award winner for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year and Bronze Stevie ® Award winner for Technical Innovation of the Year for Icertis Contract Intelligence at the 2022 International Business Awards.

The launch of the industry's first vertical CLM solutions, built with deep domain expertise and designed to speed solution delivery by up to 30 percent.

Year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue growth of more than 50% in 2021 and H1 2022.

