German electric vehicle manufacturer Next.e.GO Mobile SE makes several announcements at the Paris Auto Show, including the introduction of a new, compact zero-emission commercial last mile delivery vehicle, the e.Xpress

- Next.e.GO Mobile SE announces the launch of sales of the new model e.wave X as of 17th of October, exclusively for customers with reservations

- Next e.GO Mobile SE will also introduce a new, compact zero-emission commercial last mile delivery vehicle, the e.Xpress

- Next.e.GO Mobile SE announces strategic partnership with United States based Ample Inc. to introduce a unique, fast and convenient automated battery swap

- Next.e.GO Mobile SE announces a strategic cooperation with German Fintech company OneFor Holding GmbH, to provide customers access to instant personal car loans of up to EUR 25,000

AACHEN, Germany and PARIS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent German electric vehicle manufacturer, Next.e.GO Mobile SE ("e.GO"), made several announcements today at the Paris Auto Show including the launch of sales for the e.wave X electric vehicle. The first e.wave X vehicles off the assembly line will be dedicated for customers who made reservations since early summer this year. The new colors and trim lines now available through the e.GO configurator, enables these customers to be the first to configure and place an order for their individual vehicle during this exclusive period. After fulfilling reservation orders, the e.GO sales configurator will then become available to the public as of 01st of December 2022. All details on technical data, options and special equipment and prices are available in the product catalogues and the configurator.

e.GO also announces the introduction of a new compact commercial last mile urban delivery electric vehicle, the e.Xpress at the Paris Auto Show, designed to address the growing demand for zero-emission urban deliveries and commercial fleet. The e.Xpress aims to address the main focus areas for the commercial fleet managers including uptime, charging speed and residual value by offering a unique and universal battery swap solution that is intended to be as fast and as convenient as fueling old vehicles. The solution is a result of a strategic cooperation between e.GO and Ample – an American technology and energy solution provider that uses autonomous robotics and modular battery structure to enhance energy delivery for electric transportation.

The e.Xpress comes with a durable polymeric skin intended to reduce the lifecycle repair cost and time. It offers a cargo volume of up to 940 liters depending on the selected configuration with the gross payload of up to 240kg. It will be available with the exchangeable battery and depending on the selected configuration is expected to offer an urban range of up to 230 km and a battery exchange time of just few minutes. It will be offered to customers, businesses and fleet operators both with the battery being included in their purchase or alternatively with a subscription model, where the customer does not need to purchase the battery instead subscribed to the energy delivery and utilization. Start of reservations for the e.Xpress are scheduled for 02nd of November 2022.

In addition, e.GO announces the start of a strategic cooperation with OneFor - an innovative German Fintech company focusing on consumer digital finance and payments - with the aim to provide customers with access to instant personal car loans of up to EUR 25,000.[1] The personal car loans are processed quickly and come with fixed interest rates and a payback period of up to 84 months.[2]

"At e.GO we have made simplicity, practicality and circularity at scale to be our mission and the solution to some of the challenges we face as human race. This is why we leverage innovation and technology to empower people along their sustainable journey. Offering an urban EV with a charging solution that is as fast and as convenient as traditional fueling, yet not as heavy on the planet's limited resources or the energy infrastructure, or providing customers with access to innovative financial solutions that can empower their sustainable mobility choice are reflections of that commitment," explains Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of e.GO.

About Ample: Based in San Francisco – U.S.A., Ample Inc. is a technology solution provider that utilizes autonomous robotics and smart modular battery technology to enhance energy delivery for electric transportation. It created an economical, rapidly deployable, and widely accessible platform that delivers a full charge to electric vehicles in minutes. (www.ample.com)

About OneFor: Germany-based OneFor Holding GmbH is a Fintech company that offers various digital money applications and services, including borderless accounts, payment and card services as well as personal loans and investments. The card solution is supported by Mastercard International. OneFor enables a borderless family account, turning single transactions into moments of connection, creating shared experiences and increasing financial inclusion that fuels economic development. (www.onefor.com)

