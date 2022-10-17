Cal.net Expands High Speed Wireless Access for Rural California

Network and Tower Expansion Bridges Digital Divide Providing Allendale and Vacaville Customers Reliable Broadband Services

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal.net Inc., a leading fixed Wireless Internet Service Provider ("WISP"), announced today that it is expanding its network by adding additional towers to provide better coverage to over 18,000 homes in the Allendale and Vacaville, California, communities. The additional towers allow Cal.net to reach more customers with their high-speed broadband internet and voice services.

As one of the largest, privately owned fixed wireless ISPs in California, Cal.net continues to invest in network expansion to help bridge the digital divide that still exists in rural America. By providing more access to reliable, high-speed broadband services, Cal.net ensures individuals have needed internet access for educational and career opportunities as well as telemedicine services.

"The Cal.net team has been working diligently to make Cal.net internet service available for another eighteen thousand homes in the Allendale/Vacaville area, and we feel a real sense of pride and honor in serving our community," commented Josh Rogers, Chief Technology Officer for Cal.net.

To further close the digital divide, Cal.net is a participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides low-income households with discounted monthly internet service, as well as discounts on laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Customers can learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program by visiting http://cal.net/acp to determine if they qualify. The program offers up to a $30/month discount on internet and up to a $75/month discount on qualifying tribal lands.

John Lane, CEO of Cal.net, stated, "At Cal.net, we are committed to expanding our network not only ensure students have access to high-speed internet they need to succeed in school, but also that individuals and businesses can remain competitive in the marketplace through an affordable and reliable connection."

As a value-added service for their customer base and in partnership with Microsoft, Cal.net provides digital skills training for businesses and schools. This real-time, live training from Microsoft technology experts can provide your team with a competitive edge.

