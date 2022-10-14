ViewRay Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results to be Held After Market on November 1, 2022

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today details relating to the release of third quarter 2022 financial results.

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. If you wish to participate live via teleconference please click here to obtain your dial-in and individual passcode.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-webinars.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Events and Webinars".

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.