Viasat and Inmarsat Will Work with CMA to Demonstrate Customer Benefits of Proposed Transaction

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, look forward to working with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to demonstrate how the planned combination of the companies will benefit customers by improving efficiencies, lowering costs, and increasing the availability of in-flight connectivity (IFC) around the world.

The CMA announced today it will refer the transaction to a Phase 2 investigation. Viasat and Inmarsat remain confident that the transaction will increase the availability of more affordable, faster, and more reliable IFC globally to operators, airlines, and passengers. While the market is still nascent, existing providers Panasonic and Intelsat combined represent more than 75% of the long-haul IFC market.

IFC is an attractive market which is also attracting new providers such as Starlink, Eutelsat/OneWeb and Telesat. According to multiple reports, over the last three years these new market entrants have raised over $20 billion in new capital illustrating both the attractiveness of the markets and the intensity of competition.

Mark Dankberg, Viasat's CEO and executive chairman, said: "Our market success to date has been driven by applying innovative technologies to increase IFC speeds, reliability, and affordability. Our investments in the ViaSat-3 constellation and the Inmarsat transaction are intended to help us make these services more available globally. Industry analysts anticipate that an already highly competitive IFC market will become even more competitive with the entrance of new, heavily financed LEO competitors. We believe that a comprehensive Phase 2 analysis will support that our transaction will benefit the nascent, but rapidly growing IFC services available to airline passengers."

"Inmarsat faces intense competition every day in providing in-flight connectivity," added Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO. "There is good reason to expect that intensity to increase given the power of well-funded new companies entering the sector. In the face of these changing market dynamics, the UK has much to gain by the presence of a strong satellite communications company, positioned to strengthen the country's position in the critical space sector, while supporting its national defence and growing jobs and investment. The combined Inmarsat and Viasat would be such a company."

As communicated by the CMA, Viasat and Inmarsat will actively participate in Phase 2. The companies will determine and communicate any updated expectations for the deal closing as engagement with the CMA continues throughout the Phase 2 investigation.

The proposed transaction has already secured several key regulatory approvals, most recently with the UK Government's clearance of the proposed transaction under the National Security and Investment Act, and over the summer from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For over 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat delivers world leading, innovative, advanced and exceptionally reliable global, mobile communications across the world – in the air, at sea and on land - that are enabling a new generation of commercial, government and mission-critical services. Inmarsat is powering the digitalisation of the maritime industry, making operations more efficient and safer than ever before. It is driving a new era of inflight passenger services for aviation, while ensuring that aircraft can fly with maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, Inmarsat is enabling the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling the next wave of world-changing technologies that will underpin the connected society and help build a sustainable future. And now Inmarsat is developing the first-of-its-kind, multi-dimensional communications network of the future, ORCHESTRA. In November 2021, Inmarsat and Viasat announced the planned combination of the two companies, to create a new leader in global communications.

