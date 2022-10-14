GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION DONATES $1.85 MILLION TO SUPPORT ARTS EDUCATION NATIONWIDE

Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $1.85 million to 27 nonprofit organizations working in the arts nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced the 2022 recipients of its annual donation cycle, totaling $1.85 million. This year, the foundation presented donations to 27 nonprofits nationwide focused on providing art programming to children.

"It's all about the kids. With art programs being cut in schools across the country, it is important that we step up and support organizations who are filling an unmet need in children's education," said Peter Lanzavecchia, vice chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Art promotes creativity, confidence, and academic achievement, among many other positive effects on young minds."

Genesis Inspiration Foundation, which has been funding art programs across the nation since 2018, presented these donations in formal ceremonies during the months of August and September. The selected organizations reflect the foundation's commitment to supporting a variety of art disciplines, such as painting, dancing, music, and more.

"I am honored that the Genesis Inspiration Foundation provided funding to a variety of phenomenal organizations working all over America this year, giving so many the opportunity to experience the art education that every child deserves," said Walter Dawson, board chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation Donation Recipients

Organization

City

State

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona

Phoenix

AZ

Scottsdale Artists' School

Scottsdale

AZ

Autism Society Inland Empire

Corona

CA

Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley

Fountain Valley

CA

Museum of Latin American Art

Long Beach

CA

A Place Called Home

Los Angeles

CA

Girls Rock! DC 

Washington

D.C.

Alliance for the Arts

Fort Myers

FL

Arts for Learning

Miami

FL

Miami Music Project

Miami

FL

Young At Art Children's Museum

Plantation

FL

Arts4All Florida

Tampa

FL

Center for Creative Education

West Palm Beach

FL

Drawchange

Atlanta

GA

Paint Love

Decatur

GA

Musical Arts Institute

Chicago

IL

Boys and Girls Club of Noblesville

Noblesville

IN

Arts For Life

Charlotte

NC

Exploring the Arts

Astoria

NY

Extreme Kids & Crew

Brooklyn

NY

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning

Cleveland

OH

Art Sphere Inc.

Philadelphia

PA

ArtWell

Philadelphia

PA

E4 Youth

Austin

TX

Art and Beyond, Inc.

Cedar Hill

TX

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas

TX

ARTreach

Houston

TX

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents Art Sphere Inc. with a donation in support of arts...
Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents Art Sphere Inc. with a donation in support of arts education in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 24, 2022. (Photo/Genesis)(PRNewswire)
(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)
(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-inspiration-foundation-donates-1-85-million-to-support-arts-education-nationwide-301649273.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.