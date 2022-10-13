Utopia Experience, a leader in the events industry, celebrates 20 years in business

ST. LOUIS , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Experience is humbled to announce that 2022 marks its 20th anniversary. Two decades ago, Utopia was founded by Neal and Jodi Goone in St. Louis, Missouri. They knew little about the entertainment industry, and had no experience in hiring, training, or managing a staff. But they were driven by passion, vision and determination to make a difference in people's lives.

Initially the company DNA centered on entertainment for private events, Mitzvahs and weddings. Utopia's skilled emcees, contemporary DJ's and team of energetic dancers transformed parties into memorable experiences for ages from 8 to 80, unified in celebration.

Jodi passed on her mantra to the staff; create relationships around trust and service, paying attention to all the details which allow the hosts the freedom to be guests at their events. She often reminded clients that at the conclusion of a Utopia event "your guests will not be talking about the chicken as they make their way to their cars."

Jodi passed away 9 years ago, and while the company has expanded its services it remains committed to the small business values of relationships and service. Today, Jodi's son Joey runs the company with some of the same staff that worked with Jodi in the company's formative years.

As the Utopia team has grown, so has their ability to add value, and today they offer a wide range of services, including videography, AV production, event streaming, and consultation in addition to their entertainment division.

Since its inception in 2002, Utopia has partnered with thousands of families, businesses, and nonprofits. The company has produced live, hybrid, and virtual events all over the country, and helped raise over $50 million for charities as a result of helping produce their largest annual fundraisers.

The Utopia Experience remains grateful for the many relationships built, trust earned, and enduring friendships that build the foundation for its next 20 years.

