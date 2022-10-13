SYNCHRONY EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SYCLE TO DELIVER INTEGRATED DIGITAL PAYMENTS SOLUTIONS FOR HEARING PROVIDERS

Allegro Credit Installment Loan Solution on Sycle Practice Management Software Accelerates Digital Transformation for Hearing Industry Providers;

Partnership to Add Payment Options for Purchase of Hearing Aids and More

STAMFORD, Conn. and DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced the availability of Allegro Credit, a point of sale consumer financing solution for the hearing industry, on Sycle's practice management platform.

Sycle, a practice management software for the hearing industry, is expanding its relationship with Synchrony to include both the CareCredit healthcare credit card and Allegro Credit installment loan financing solutions. (PRNewswire)

With the new integration, audiology providers can more quickly and easily deploy a comprehensive set of financing options – from a healthcare credit card to an installment loan. Sycle, a cloud-based practice management software for the audiology industry, is expanding its relationship with Synchrony to include both the CareCredit healthcare credit card and Allegro Credit installment loan financing solutions.

"Synchrony is committed to delivering the right financial product to the right patient, at the right time, through the right channel," said Greg Pierce, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Specialty, Synchrony. "Technology partnerships with leading organizations like Sycle are key to help providers ensure they can meet the demands of today's changing consumer behaviors. With this offering, patients can get the right financing solution for them and obtain the hearing technology they want and need to live connected lives."

Through the integration, when a patient wants to apply, the patient information is automatically transferred to the Allegro Credit application. All the provider or clinic staff member needs to do is complete a few fields of information and click "submit" to receive a credit decision within seconds. Plus, by using the Synchrony integration, clinics can identify patients who are pre-approved right from their Sycle practice management software prior to the patients' appointments, which may help them have more confident financial conversations knowing they can address potential cost concerns before they become a barrier to care. The Allegro Credit integration is in both Sycle platforms – Private Practice and Pro.

"Hearing care providers know how important hearing health is to a patient's qualify of life," said Joel Lockwood, President of Sycle. "By providing more financing choices, a greater number of patients may be able to accept hearing care recommendations without compromising care, helping to improve outcomes. We are additionally excited with this integration as it adds to the overall value our Sycle practice management platforms provide to hearing care professionals; saving them more time and enabling them to become more efficient so they can focus on delivering high quality care."

More information

Find detailed information about Allegro Credit and access a free demo of the new integration features by calling 888-881-7925 or contact support@sycle.net. If you do not currently accept Allegro Credit but are interested in learning more about how it can benefit your patients and practice or to enroll, call (800) 859-9975, Press 6, Press 2 or visit www.carecredit.com

