POCKET.WATCH'S LIBRARY EXPANDS TO OVER 25,000 HOURS OF CONTENT WITH THE ADDITION OF EIGHT NEW KIDS AND FAMILY CREATORS TO ITS PORTFOLIO

Leading Kids and Family Studio Continues to Broaden Across Diversity in Content and Culture to Expand Its Video Library Available for Global Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, has signed an additional eight content creators ahead of the annual MIPJUNIOR conference covering the global kids TV industry. These additions further expand the company's growing video library, which is available immediately for distribution and now has over 70,000 videos, cumulating to more than 25,000 hours of available content.

"We are focused on partnering with creators who add exciting, diverse perspectives to the pocket.watch portfolio."

These additions build upon the company's May 2022 addition of 13 new creators and its most recent October 2022 announcement of the signing of teen magician, Dan Rhodes . Representing topics ranging from yoga and mindfulness to food, and crafts, as well as formats including animation, each new creator has a strong and dedicated following on YouTube, and joins pocket.watch to build upon their existing fandom and expand into new formats.

Continuing to focus on diversity in representation, as well as in format, and in content, the company has welcomed talents such as Hungry FAM , an Asian American family, and Kamdenboy & Kyraboo, an African American brother-sister duo, as well as Yogapalooza focusing on yoga for kids, and Woohoo Storytime , a curriculum-based animation channel. In addition to content distribution increases, these new creators also open the doors for additional advertising offerings to brands looking to engage kids and family audiences. In partnering with pocket.watch, creators also have the potential to create original IP inspired by their channels.

"At pocket.watch we want kids around the world to see themselves in our content and are focused on partnering with creators who add exciting, diverse perspectives to our portfolio," said Chase Landau, SVP Creator Management, pocket.watch. "We're thrilled to welcome this new group of dynamic creators to the pocket.watch family and look forward to building on their phenomenal success."

List of new pocket.watch creators announced October 13, 2022:

About pocket.watch:

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Pocket.watch's gaming division, p.w Games, boasts multiple mobile game successes including Love, Diana Fashion Fabulous and Tag with Ryan, which together boast over 40 million downloads.

The company generates massive value for advertisers and digital creators through their in-house creative and media agency, clock.work, which creates best in class media and branded entertainment campaigns with the world's largest advertisers, marrying the massive reach of the pocket.watch network audience with custom integrations and scaled media programs across YouTube, YouTube Kids, mobile gaming, OTT channels and the metaverse.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Xavier Kochhar, Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves, and Kerry Tucker.

