PACSUN EXPANDS SOCAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW OPENING IN SAN DIEGO

FASHION VALLEY STORE MARKS DESIGN EVOLUTION FOR YOUTH RETAILER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun announced its newest location and redesigned retail space at the coveted Fashion Valley in San Diego. The latest storefront in Pacsun's home base in South California features a modernist look indicative of the new design formula and layout for the youth retailer.

Pacsun at Fashion Valley (PRNewswire)

Paying homage to its foundation around mall culture with a premier upgrade, Pacsun at Fashion Valley is the first location to showcase Pacsun's new brick-and-mortar vision. The 4,277 square foot space located on the upper level between Nike and Soleniverse, warmly greets guests with an open air façade and sizable windows displaying Pacsun's current styles and collections. The interior includes new fixtures and décor that tie into Fashion Valley's experience as an outdoor center, including updated colors and materials that refine the way Pacsun presents its products and enhance the overall store aesthetic.

"We are always looking for opportunities to improve our presence at prominent locations for consumers to be introduced and experience Pacsun firsthand through the best representation," said Joel Quill, Vice President of Retail at Pacsun. "Considering its prestige in the area and closeness to our routes, we thought Fashion Valley was a fitting starting point for all new stores in the future."

Within the redesign, additional IRL details modishly fuse Pacsun's physical and digital efforts with components that directly connect its social and digital channels, such as streaming video, showing seasonal campaigns and content from social channels. The store will also provide more convenient shopping options such as Buy Online Pick up in Store, and Same Day Delivery.

"Evolving over time, and keeping in touch with our community of consumers, is what has contributed to Pacsun maintaining its reputation as being at the cutting edge of youth culture," noted Brieane (Brie) Olson, President at Pacsun. "We are so grateful to be able to open more doors for our community, to provide a premium physical experience within spaces that encompass our brand ethos, and be able to integrate our recognized digital efforts for a holistic Pacsun experience."

The Fashion Valley opening adds to the over 300 Pacsun locations nationwide, joining the 20% that are located in outdoor malls and four new stores that opened just this year. Later this Winter, Pacsun's fresh look will also be unveiled at Lennox in Atlanta and Fashion Island in Newport Beach, CA., along with others around the country slated for 2023. Each location will have a similar foundation, with unique elements that embrace the region that they are in.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

