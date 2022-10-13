New Sustainability Reporting Guidelines for the Superyacht Industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) in collaboration with the Water Revolution Foundation (WRF) proudly created the Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, a specialized Sustainability Assessment Framework for the Superyacht industry.

Sustainability Reporting Guidelines: a Sustainability Assessment Framework for Superyacht Industry created by CSE & WRF

This new Framework is aligned with the criteria of the GRI Guidelines, UN SDGs and EU legislative directives on Sustainability Reporting. In parallel an online version was created, whose interactivity bares an innovative aspect; it allows professionals to receive feedback on their status in the preparation for official reporting, using criteria and examples that have been chosen to reflect what most companies of this sector are likely to find relevant.

CSE has a strategic cooperation with WFR since 2019, aiming to provide top of notch training to professionals of the Superyacht industry worldwide. As a result of this cooperation, more than 120 professionals from leading companies in the Superyacht industry have been trained so far.

Nikos Avlonas, President of the Centre for Sustainability & Excellence (CSE) stated: "We are very excited for this brilliant collaboration with WFR in educating the yachting industry towards sustainability & creating practical tools that could make the difference".

Robert van Tol, Executive Director of the Water Revolution Foundation (WRF) stated: "Following our successful joint Sustainability-in-practice training course we continuously provide to land-based yachting professionals, Water Revolution Foundation and CSE now launch a set of guidelines to help the yachting sector get started with internal sustainability reporting. These directly serve those who completed the course, but also prepare many of their companies that will face non-financial reporting obligations in the near future".

About CSE - The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) www.cse-net.org

CSE is one of the leading ESG Consulting and Educational organizations specializing in maximizing social, economic and environmental impact. CSE helps FORTUNE 500 and other organizations around the globe improve their ESG Ratings and create purpose-driven Strategies and ESG Reports.

CSE is also one of the leading Certification organizations that have qualified over 8,000 Sustainability and ESG professionals in 90 countries with its global Certified Sustainability –ESG Practitioner Program.

For more information, contact us at communications@cse-net.org

