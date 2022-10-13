The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation Announce the Conference Schedule for Open Source in Finance Forum New York 2022

25+ sessions (and more to be announced) showcasing recent developments and the direction of open source in financial services and providing unique opportunities to hear from and engage with those who are leveraging open source software to solve industry challenges.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced the conference schedule for Open Source in Finance Forum New York 2022 (OSFF). The event will take place December 8 in New York City. The schedule can be viewed here .

OSFF is the only conference dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source software and standards. The event will provide practical knowledge and guidance on best practices, tools and technologies, explore how to build a successful community, and provide unparalleled opportunities to network with the executives and individuals driving open source in financial services.

Conference Session Highlights:

Open Source Readiness for Financial Institutions

Keynote speakers and additional conference sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration is offered at the rate of US$275 through October 19. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount - members can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code. Members of FINOS can attend at no cost - members can contact osff@finos.org to request the FINOS Member registration code.

Health and Safety

While wearing a mask at this event is strongly recommended, we are no longer mandating masks be worn. Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test to attend, and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage.

Diversity & Need-Based Scholarships and Travel Funding

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. We place an emphasis on funding applicants who are from historically underrepresented or untapped groups and/or those of lower socioeconomic status. To learn more and apply, click here .

Sponsor

For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us for more information and to speak to our team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .



About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster adoption of open source, open standards and collaborative software development practices in financial services. It is the center for open source developers and the financial services industry to build new technology projects that have a lasting impact on business operations. As a regulatory compliant platform, the foundation enables developers from these competing organizations to collaborate on projects with a strong propensity for mutualization. It has enabled codebase contributions from both the buy- and sell-side firms and counts over 40 major financial institutions, fintechs and technology consultancies as part of its membership. FINOS is also part of the Linux Foundation, the largest shared technology organization in the world.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at https://linuxfoundation.org/.



The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.



