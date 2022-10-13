FCP WELCOMES ERIC MATHIAS AS VP FOR COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® welcomes Eric Mathias as Vice President for Commercial Investments, a new position that will provide a dedicated professional to source and execute FCP's commercial investments and developments throughout the Southwest U.S. FCP's current projects in these markets include several adaptive reuse and development assets in Dallas' burgeoning Design District submarket, including 1333 Oak Lawn, as well as CoRE, a purpose-built life science asset located outside Boulder, CO; mixed-use project Heritage Park in Gilbert, AZ, and Southbridge in Scottsdale, AZ.

Eric Mathias has joined FCP as Vice President for Commercial Investments, a new position that will provide a dedicated professional to source and execute FCP’s commercial investments and developments throughout the Southwest U.S. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to FCP where he will leverage his existing relationships and execution experience to oversee our growing portfolio in major Southwest markets," said FCP Principal, Erik Weinberg. "The S.W. region is an area of focus and growth for FCP across all our sectors due to our belief that current demographic and job-growth trends will continue to benefit these markets."

"I'm excited to join FCP and to grow the firm's commercial portfolio in the Southwest," said Eric Mathias. "The firm has been active in the region for several years so I believe we are well-positioned to execute on new opportunities with our existing partners and to establish new partnerships with best-in-class regional operators and developers."

Prior to joining FCP, Mr. Mathias was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs based in New York focused on investing in real estate secondaries and co-investments. Mr. Mathias began his career on the real estate debt capital markets team at Goldman Sachs, where he was primarily responsible for sourcing and structuring financing for principal real estate investments. Mr. Mathias graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Wagner College.

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com .

