Children's Home Society of North Carolina Offers Child First Program in Mecklenburg County

Child First Builds Strong Loving Family Relationships To Heal & Protect Young Children

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Home Society is now offering the new and innovative Child First program in Mecklenburg County to build strong, nurturing caregiver-child relationships.

Child First is an evidence-based, intensive, early childhood model that identifies children at the earliest possible time to both prevent and decrease emotional and behavioral problems, developmental and learning problems, and abuse and neglect. Further, Child First works with the most challenged young children and their families, helping them heal from the damaging effects of stress and trauma.

"Child First has been identified by CHS as a key program demonstrating our commitment to keep children safely with their families whenever possible, a primary goal of our current strategic initiatives," said Rebecca Starnes, CHS Chief Program Officer. "Child First builds on our breadth of service offerings and provides significant opportunity for us to lay the groundwork for success with the program and its future growth."

Child First supports young children (age zero through five) and their families in the home. CHS accepts referrals from both families and providers throughout the community system of care, including early childhood care, education, pediatrics, early intervention, and child welfare.

Child First uses a team approach with a Clinician and a Family Resource Partner. The team provides a family assessment, coordination to connect to community resources, mental health consultation in the childcare setting, and Child Parent Psychotherapy (CPP). Visit www.chsnc.org/child-first to learn more.

"We are pleased to have been chosen to implement Child First in Mecklenburg County, and we are poised for further expansion statewide," Starnes added.

Last year CHS served more than 20,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 4,800 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information about Children's Home Society and its family support programs, how to become a foster or adoptive parent, or financial support, career, and volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

