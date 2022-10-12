Max Stock Limited Reports Holdings of Interested Parties and Senior Officers

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the below holdings of interested parties and senior officers

A. Company's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 1 Moose Holdco Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 39,350,594 27.92 27.92 27.44 27.44 2 Evan Charles Neumann Max Stock Ordinary Share 81,784 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 3 Ori Max Max Stock Ordinary Share 24,981,492 17.73 17.73 17.42 17.42 4 Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC Max Stock Ordinary Share 10,827,877 7.68 7.68 7.55 7.55 5 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro Max Stock Ordinary Share 830,000 0.59 0.59 0.58 0.58 6 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies Max Stock Ordinary Share 21,601,821 15.33 15.33 15.06 15.06 7 Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies Max Stock Ordinary Share 213,041 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 8 Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker Max Stock Ordinary Share 7.34 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 9 Shlomo Zohar Max Stock UP2020 share options 46,706 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03 10 Max Stock Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 1,512,956 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 69.46 69.46 68.29 68.29

B. Company's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the Company's senior officers:

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 11 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock UP2020 share options 235,813 0 0 0.16 0.16 12 Nir Dagan Max Stock UP2020 share options 235,813 0 0 0.16 0.16 13 Oz Corsia Max Stock UP2020 share options 235,813 0 0 0.16 0.16 14 Roy Ben Nun Max Stock UP2020 share options 235,813 0 0 0.16 0.16 15 Ifat Nir-Katz Max Stock UP2020 share options 141,517 0 0 0.10 0.10 16 Paz Oz Max Stock UP2020 share options 9,015 0 0 0.01 0.01 17 Talia Sessler Max Stock UP2020 share options 235,813 0 0 0.16 0.16 18 Eran Tsairi Max Stock UP2020 share options 45,072 0 0 0.03 0.03

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 0 0 0.94 0.94

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name Updated holdings (12-Oct-2022) Change (+/-) Updated holdings (%) (12-10-2022) Maximal holding in period (%) Minimal holding in period (%) Comments Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC 10,827,877 -527,240 7.68 % 8.05 % 7.65 % (*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares. It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares. Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies 21,601,821 + 383,078 15.33 % 15.51 % 14.70 % Holdings include those of other entities which are part of the interested party's corporate group (under management or nostro). (**) Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies 213,041 - 1,629,631 0.15 % 1.32 % 0.14 % (*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group. (**) Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker 7.34 - 42,858.4 0 % 0.13 % -0.29 % (*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group. (**) Max Stock Ltd. 1,512,956 +1,144,720 - - - Treasury stock Paz Oz 9,015 -36,058 - - - Employee options Eran Tsairi 45,072 +45,072 - - - Employee options

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated October 12, 2022 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

