Kathleen Heroux joins Needham Bank as Vice President IT Operations Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank announced that Kathleen Heroux joined the Information Technology department as Vice President IT Operations Manager. Reporting to James Gordon, Senior Vice President—Information Technology, Ms. Heroux is responsible for managing the day-to-day coordination of IT systems and staff.

Ms. Heroux most recently served as the IT Service Center Manager for Arbella Insurance. While she was there, she managed a team of 10 analysts to provide IT support and resolution. Prior to that, she was the IT Director for John Hancock/Manulife where she managed eight engineers to provide superior videoconferencing and event management support to over 400 conference rooms globally.

"I could not be more pleased to take on this new role," commented Ms. Heroux. "Needham Bank's IT department has an excellent reputation and I look forward to working with the team to ensure all technology needs are being met."

"Kathleen is an experienced leader who has a track record of driving results and creating value," said Mr. Gordon. "I am pleased to be welcoming her to the IT team and can't wait to see the impact she will have at Needham Bank."

MS. Heroux received her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from Suffolk University. She has also continued her professional development and received multiple industry certifications, including Project Management (PMP), Cisco, Microsoft and ITILv3 Foundations, Strategy Design and Delivery.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

