The Columbus Organization Slated for Prominent Role at SCAAIDD Annual Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, the nation's largest provider of care coordination services for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and complex health concerns, today announced their multi-faceted participation in the upcoming Annual Conference for the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities – South Carolina Chapter (SCAAIDD). As a leading case management agency in South Carolina, The Columbus Organization will be a Gold Level sponsor for this important event.

The company's involvement with the conference will include a thought leadership presentation by Tanya Wyant, Ph.D., The Columbus Organization's Care Coordination Vice President for the Northeast Region. She will be offering insight on innovative care coordination approaches and methods for identifying/supporting individuals with complex care needs. Dr. Wyant commented, "The ability to triage and most appropriately support individuals with complex needs is the holy grail in care coordination. It allows us to optimize resources while improving outcomes for all individuals. I am looking forward to sharing the novel approaches we have implemented at The Columbus Organization and exchanging ideas in this diverse forum." Additionally, The Columbus organization will have an exhibit booth where attendees can learn more about the company's unique approach to improve case management outcomes.

The SCAAIDD Annual Conference will take place at The Landmark Resort, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from October 26-28, 2022. Registration can be found here: https://scaaidd.org/conference/registration.asp.

About The Columbus Organization

For 38+ years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, or complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly-experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community.

The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking,

and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, follow @TheColumbusOrg on Twitter, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.

